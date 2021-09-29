New World Prime Gaming rewards: How to claim loot for Amazon Prime members

New World offers additional loot for Amazon Prime members through Prime Gaming. Here’s what you can earn, and how to claim it.

Amazon’s long-awaited MMO has finally arrived for PC players – and as you’d expect, there are some fantastic bonuses for New World players through Prime Gaming.

With Amazon’s monthly subscription offering a wealth of perks including free delivery, video streaming, and access to Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch gaming), New World players can earn some bonus content to enjoy in Aeternum.

Not only can players earn new cosmetic items, but there’s even currency available. Here’s how to redeem the New World Prime Gaming loot if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Contents

How to claim Amazon Prime rewards in New World

If you’re looking to snag these goodies, you’ll need to link your Steam and Amazon accounts together through the Prime Gaming site. Simply follow these steps:

Visit gaming.amazon.com and click on New World. Click on the current pack (currently Pirate Pack no.1), and follow the instructions to link your Steam account. Once that’s done, you’ll be directed back to the page to claim your items.

Where to find Amazon Prime Gaming rewards in New World

Provided the game’s servers are working properly, you’ll be able to find the items in your character’s inventory.

Once you’re in, press TAB to open up the inventory. There, you’ll find your new cosmetics and currency waiting for you.

What are the Amazon Prime Gaming rewards in New World?

The game’s first pack, Pirate Pack no. 1, includes the following:

Pirate apparel

Pirate Stance emote

5,000 Marks of Fortune

Amazon is offering more packs in the months to come, with Pirate Pack no. 2 scheduled for October 12, and the first of two Robinhood-themed packs arriving on October 26.

It’s also worth remembering that players don’t have to be Prime members to get themselves New World Twitch drops. Be sure to check out our separate guide to ensure you earn plenty of those.

Enjoying New World? Be sure to check out some more of Dexerto’s New World guide content to help you get a boost on the competition.

