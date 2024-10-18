Project Ethos Twitch drops: How to get playtest access

Project Ethos Twitch drops enable players to gain access to the community playtest on Steam. So, here’s how you can test out the new game ahead of its official launch.

Project Ethos community playtest is well underway, giving PC players the chance to delve into the free-to-play hero shooter. To celebrate the recent reveal, the devs have teamed up with Twitch to let fans delve into the action before release.

So, whether you’re an Overwatch 2 fan looking for your next hero-based shooter, or just want to see what it has to offer, then you’ll want to get involved with the Twitch drop event.

Twitch drops event duration

The Project Ethos Twitch drops event began on October 17, 2024, and will be playable during the following times:

North American countries

October 17th: 10 AM – 11 PM PT

October 18th-20th: 11 AM – 11 PM PT

European countries

October 17th: 6 PM – 1 AM GMT+1

October 18th-21st: 1 PM – 1 AM GMT+1

It’s important to note, that only the following countries will be eligible for the Project Ethos Twitch drops event:

US

Canada

Mexico

UK

Ireland

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

How to claim Project Ethos Twitch drops?

To claim Project Ethos Twitch drops, you need to watch any partner creator’s stream for 30 minutes, and complete the necessary registration steps

2K

You can find a detailed step-by-step guide below:

Head over to Twitch.

Log into your Twitch account.

Navigate to the Drop details page .

. Hit the “ Connect ” button

” button Log into or create a 2K Account.

Link your 2K account to your Twitch Account.

account to your Twitch Account. Watch 30 minutes of any Project Ethos livestream with Twitch drops enabled.

of any Project Ethos livestream with Twitch drops enabled. Once you’ve earned a Twitch Drop, go to your Inventory page and click “ Claim Now ”.

”. Head over to the Project Ethos website and log in to your 2K Account.

Complete your registration to get the Steam code.

It’s important to note, that once you have a Project Ethos Steam key, you’ll need to head over to the “Activate A Product” section on Steam and enter your key to gain access.

Project Ethos playtest modes

The Project Ethos community playtest will feature two modes for players to delve into. These are the Trials and Gauntlet. You can read descriptions about each below:

Trials: Project Ethos’ signature mode. Players must collect cores, and then choose to either extract or cash them in to unlock new progression and abilities.

Project Ethos’ signature mode. Players must collect cores, and then choose to either extract or cash them in to unlock new progression and abilities. Gauntlet: Gauntlet is the game’s competitive mode. It’s here where you’ll play against other trios in your tournament bracket. Working together and upgrading your hero is a must if you wish to be the last team standing.

We’ll update this page as and when new Twitch drops are added in the future, so be sure to bookmark and check back regularly. In the meantime, check out all the games that were revealed at the Xbox Partner Preview event.