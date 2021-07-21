How to claim Rainbow Six Siege Prime Gaming rewards (July 2021)

Want to get more goodies for your favorite Siege operators? Then you need to take advantage of the Prime Gaming rewards, which drop monthly with new bundles of uniforms, weapon skins, and charms. Here’s what you need to know.

While the Tom Clancy universe is undergoing a facelift with not one, but two new franchise on their way ⁠— Rainbow Six: Extraction and XDefiant ⁠— Rainbow Six: Siege remains the one to rule them all when it comes to online multiplayer games.

The hit title is in its sixth year, and there’s been plenty of celebratory rewards for hitting the big anniversary (it’s rare a sixth anniversary is big, but it goes with the name of the game).

To get more rewards though, Ubisoft has teamed up with Prime Gaming to give more back to players. Here’s what you need to do to get your Prime goodies each month for Siege, and what you can expect in the latest drop.

How to claim Siege Prime Gaming rewards

Of course, if your Ubisoft account isn’t linked to Prime Gaming, you won’t be able to access your rewards. Thankfully, it’s an easy set-up process.

The number one thing you need to have is an active Amazon Prime subscription. This gives you access to Prime Gaming. If not, do not pass go, do not collect your free Siege skins.

Here’s how you can link the two together, if you pass the first test:

Go to the Prime Gaming x Ubisoft website. Click Link. A pop-up will display asking you to log into Amazon. Once you log into Amazon, click Allow ⁠— this gives Amazon the ability to share to Ubisoft that you have Prime Gaming active. Log into your Ubisoft account. Once this is confirmed, your accounts should be linked. Go to the Prime Gaming page, find the Rainbow Six Siege rewards, and collect!

Once you unlock the monthly rewards from the Prime Gaming website, they’ll be automatically added to your collection. You just need to go into the individual operator and adjust their uniforms accordingly.

Rainbow Six Siege Prime Gaming Rewards (July 2021)

The Prime Gaming reward for July 2021 in Siege is a Sunstark Operator bundle for Lion, complete with full uniform, V308 weapon skin, and charm.

The reward will be active until July 22, when a new reward for August will drop. We will update you once it does roll over.