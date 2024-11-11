How to get Arcane Season 2 Twitch Drops in Valorant

Valorant players can snatch free rewards from the Arcane Season 2 Twitch Drops for a limited-time. Here’s how to connect your account to get them and more.

Three years after its first season, Arcane Season 2 has finally aired, continuing where the story previously left off. With so much hype surrounding the series, it’s only expected that cosmetics from the series would arrive in Riot’s games.

Valorant players are in luck, as they can snatch free rewards from Arcane Season 2 Twitch Drops. Though much like any other drop, these are limited-time.

Article continues after ad

So, if you want to grab them while they’re still around, here’s everything you need to know about Valorant’s Arcane Season 2 Twitch Drops, including the schedule, rewards, and how you can connect your account.

Arcane Season 2 Twitch Drops schedule & rewards

There are essentially two rewards that players can get in Valorant by staying tuned to Twitch streamers. However, at the time of writing, there’s only one left that’s available.

Article continues after ad

riot games

It’s not too late to snatch it, though. Here’s a full rundown of the schedule and rewards.

Article continues after ad

November 9 (midnight PT) – Vi player card

November 16-23 – Jinx player card

The Vi player card was only available briefly, but Riot Games clarified that Twitch Drops will be reenabled on the 16th. It’s unclear if the Vi player card will return, but Jinx has already been confirmed to be available in the upcoming drop.

Valorant: How to get Arcane Season 2 Twitch Drops

To get the free Jinx player card from Arcane Season 2 Twitch Drops, you’ll need to stay tuned for one hour on the Riot Games Twitch channel or co-streamers in the Valorant community.

Article continues after ad

During this period, your reward progress will be displayed on the “Drops and Rewards” tab, which you can access after clicking your Twitch icon.

It’s worth knowing that you should have your Twitch and Riot account connected first to receive the reward in the game, so here’s how to do it.

Log in to Twitch. Select Settings. Head to the Connections tab. Scroll down until you find the Riot Games tab and select Connect. Enter your Riot Games account details in the new pop-up window. Follow the rest of the prompt.

Once you have that setup, you’ll be able to claim the Jinx player card reward once you have reached the one-hour mark.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What to do with missing Arcane Season 2 Twitch Drops

Now, there’s a possibility that the reward may not show up on your in-game account yet – but don’t worry. According to Riot, the reward can take up to 48 hours to reach your inventory. So, if it doesn’t show up, you just need to wait it out.

If it hasn’t shown up after that period, you’ll want to submit a ticket to support. You can do this via the In-Game Question/Issue & In-Game Content Refund > Promotional Content, then selecting the “I didn’t get my Arcane 2 premier Twitch drop” option in the drop-down list.

Article continues after ad

So, that sums up all you need to know about the Arcane Season 2 Twitch Drops in Valorant. While you’re here, check out all the other Arcane-related additions to League of Legends and TFT and the strongest characters in Arcane.