Twitch removes loved game dev feature over “illegitimate” requests

Twitch has taken away verification badges from game developers, meaning you’ll no longer get a visual cue to see who is talking in your chat.

With Twitch being a broad church in terms of games you can play, there’s something out there for everyone. Sometimes, you’ll even see game devs – big and small – testing out their own games or taking feedback from streamers who’ve decided to give it a go.

We’ve seen a number of smaller games become pretty popular over time because of how in touch with the Twitch community their devs can be. Just take Among Us, Phasmophobia, and Getting Over It as the main examples.

As game devs wanted to be seen on Twitch, the Amazon-owned platform had created a verifiaciton system. You were able to get a small badge next to your name in Twitch chat, allowing streamers and viewers to see that you know what you’re talking about.

However, that global badge is now being done away with. Well, at least for now.

As per an October 19 update from Jon Bulava, who is a part of Twitch’s Developer Relations team, “the increased volume of organization requests” for the badge “contributed to a noticeable delay in our reviews and an increasingly difficult-to-manage queue.”

Twitch The Game Dev badge will no longer be active on Twitch.

This included both “legitimate and illegitimate” requests. So, the badge has been “decommissioned” and the “current organization request queue will be cleared.

Twitch does see the “potential” in functionality that allows devs to see when streamers are playing their games. However, “there are no plans to consider” that at this current stage.

The Amazon-owned platform will resume its Developer Organization reviews in November. This is what allows devs to add extensions, drops, and other features to their game’s Twitch category.