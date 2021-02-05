How to claim Apex Legends Prime Gaming rewards (February) - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment and Amazon have once again linked up for a set of Apex Legends Prime Gaming skins, to be released monthly throughout 2021 and available exclusively for Prime members.

This is not the only game to have this arrangement in place, of course, with FIFA 21 and GTA Online players also reaping the rewards of membership.

In Apex Legends, some of the Prime skins have been very impressive since the game released back in February 2019. Fast forward two years, and they’re somewhat in another league in terms of their cosmetic designs.

Let’s take a look at which one is available this month and, crucially, how you can claim it.

How to get Apex Legends Prime Gaming skins

Each month, a new Prime Gaming skin is released and available to claim as part of your Prime membership. It’s a nice perk, to say the least, and not everybody will have these rewards either so they can set you apart in battle.

Visit the Apex Legends Prime Gaming website. Click ‘Claim Now’ above the current Prime Gaming skin. Once prompted, sign in with your account credentials. If your EA account is not linked with Twitch, you will be redirected to the EA website to sign in and link the two accounts. Once you’ve logged in and linked your accounts, claim the skin!

Apex Legends Prime Gaming skin: Fuse (February)

It’s only fitting that Season 8 would start off with a bang for regular players, but also for Prime Gaming members. Last month we had Wraith’s Queen of Hearts skin, but next up is a fiery soldier.

The new Australian one-man wrecking ball, Fuse, has entered the fight with a range of skins. Some are better than others, of course, but not many can top this month’s, which members can grab for absolutely nothing right now!

