How to claim new Warzone & CoD Vanguard Prime Gaming rewards

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone have partnered with Prime Gaming to give fans a wide range of free in-game rewards. Players can link their accounts to earn blueprints, calling cards, cosmetics, and more.

Warzone and Vanguard have tons of different ways to customize your operator, loadouts, and more. Cosmetics are often the highlight of any new seasonal update, with fans always looking for the freshest designs.

With many ways to earn these like completing challenges or simply buying the battle pass and leveling up, there’s always something to be working toward.

With Prime Gaming’s latest bundles, CoD players now have a free way to get a bunch of extra rewards. Here’s everything you need to know to start claiming prizes.

How to claim free Warzone & CoD Vanguard rewards

For players that want to get this free loot the steps are rather simple, but you must be an Amazon Prime member and have that linked to your Twitch account.

You can register on Amazon’s website or try out their free 30-day trial to claim these rewards. Once you have an account set up with Prime enabled, it’s just a matter of linking your Activision account.

Below is a full step-by-step guide on how to link your accounts for free Prime Gaming rewards:

Navigate to the Call of Duty Offer Detail Page. Click “Claim Now” on the active content drop. Log in with your Prime-enabled account or sign up for Prime. Click “Continue” to begin the account-linking process. Click “Go to Activision” to be redirected to Activision’s account-linking page. Log in with your Activision account and authorize Prime Gaming to fulfill content. Click “Complete Claim.”

When you have completed all of these steps, you will receive all your claimed items the next time you launch Warzone or CoD Vanguard.

Prime Gaming Warzone and CoD Vanguard loot ( March 2022)

Strategic Assault Bundle

The latest content drop through Prime Gaming comes with eight exclusive items in total. From Operator skins to weapon blueprints, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Calling All Prime Members — stock up your #Vanguard armory with 8 new items including:

🆓 New look for Constanze

Below is a full list of everything available throughout the month of March:

Epic ‘Desert Duelist’ Operator Skin

Epic ‘Diurnal’ Calling Card

Epic ‘Desert Ride’ Calling Card

Legendary ‘Gilded Enthusiasm’ Weapon Blueprint

Epic ‘Aviators’ Charm

Epic ‘Toy Helmet’ Charm

Common ‘Salesman’ Gesture

Rare ‘Twin Steel’ Emblem

That’s all there is to know about this month’s Prime Gaming rewards across Call of Duty.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here when the next content drop arrives.