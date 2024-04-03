Marvel Rivals system requirements: Minimum & recommended PC specs

Marvel Rivals is the upcoming superhero shooter game for which a closed alpha for PC will arrive in May requiring a particular set of system requirements. So, if you are wondering whether your PC can run it, here are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Marvel Rivals.

NetEase Games joined hands with Marvel and brings MCU fans a free-to-play 6v6 PvP superhero shooter game to try out with 18 confirmed characters, who are some of the most beloved in the comics. The game provides an Overwatch-esque experience and also brings unique dynamics to the genre.

With a Closed Alpha scheduled for May 2024, you might want to know about the game‘s system requirements as it’s going to be a PC-exclusive test.

NetEase Games

So, here is a complete rundown of Marvel Rivals’ system requirements with the minimum and recommended PC specs.

Marvel Rivals minimum PC specs

Here are the minimum specs that should be enough to run Marvel Rivals at 1080p on low-end PCs:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 70 GB available space

Marvel Rivals recommended PC specs

The recommended PC specs are enough to run Marvel Rivals at 1080p60fps:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD RX 5700-XT

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD RX 5700-XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 70 GB available space

Unlike some other games, Marvel Rivals doesn’t require the most recent and top-of-the-line specs to run. Going by the system requirements, you may or may not install it on an SSD as 70GB of space is all you need to get into the action.

