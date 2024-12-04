Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass: Skins, currencies, more

The first Marvel Rivals Battle Pass launches as part of Season 0 and we’ve got the early rundown on what’s included, from new skins to virtual currencies and more.

Marvel Rivals is barreling towards its December 6 release and to keep the hype train rolling, developers are releasing new information basically every hour. From a handful of new characters being revealed all at once, to exclusive rewards being handed out on PlayStation, we now know a great deal about the hero shooter.

As teased previously, Season 0 is set to kick things off at launch, with a bite-sized seasonal theme holding place until Season 1 kicks off in the near future. But ahead of schedule, early details have slipped through the cracks. We’ve already seen some of what’s included in the game’s very first Battle Pass.

So before you jump in and start grinding, here’s the full rundown on everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass.

The Season 0 Battle Pass will be available as soon as Marvel Rivals goes live on December 6. There’s currently no specified end date, but we do have a rough idea to work with.

As Season 0 is a pre-season, spanning a shorter period of time than regular seasons will moving forward, we know it’s drawing to a close in “early January 2025.”

NetEase Season 0, titled ‘Doom’s Rise’, comes with its own bite-sized Battle Pass.

This means you’ll have just a few weeks to grind your way through and earn all the rewards before it’s gone and Season 1 comes into focus.

Do we know how much will the Season 0 Battle Pass cost?

There’s no word just yet on how much the Season 0 Battle Pass will cost, but we know it’ll be cheaper than a regular season’s Battle Pass.

As Season 0 runs for a shorter duration, the Battle Pass only packs roughly “half” of the content from a full season. Thus, devs have assured it will be priced accordingly, meaning a lower price of entry than usual.

We’ll update you here as soon as we have an exact dollar amount for all Battle Pass bundle options in Marvel Rivals.

What’s in the Season 0 Battle Pass?

Leaks reveal first batch of rewards

As Marvel Rivals isn’t officially live just yet, the full contents of the first Battle Pass remain a mystery. However, thanks to a pre-release streamer event on December 3, our first look was leaked live on Twitch.

Overwatch personality Necros opened the Battle Pass very briefly on stream, revealing Page 1 of seven. And while his facecam obscured some of the goodies, we have a solid idea of what to expect out of the gate.

First up is the Galactic Claw nameplate, which you can use to customize your profile. This in itself reveals a new Black Panther skin that we’ve never seen before, likely one available further down the track in the Battle Pass.

Next is the big draw, an exclusive skin for The Punisher, giving him a more advanced, red-styled costume to bring with him on his next mission.

Rounding it out is a spray, along with a handful of virtual currencies, one of which is speculated to be a Battle Pass-specific currency, as we also know this is up for grabs through PlayStation Plus.

Exactly what remains in the last six pages is still anyone’s guess for now, but fans can certainly expect a number of additional hero skins, along with plenty of emotes, nameplates, and more currencies too.

Rest assured, we’ll update you here with the full list of rewards in the Season 0 Battle Pass as soon as Marvel Rivals goes live.