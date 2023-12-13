Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 platforms: Is it coming to PS4, PC, or Xbox?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 debuted on the PS5, leaving gamers without the latest console curious about its potential release on PS4, PC, Xbox, or other platforms. Here’s the current status of the game.

Although the long-awaited sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man is out, it’s presently a PS5 exclusive, much to the dismay of those who played the original on PS4 and PC.

Those who are eager to start web-swinging around New York City again however will understandably want to know whether the game will be coming to PS4, PC, and Xbox consoles at some point.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about whether Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on other platforms.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 platforms

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is confirmed to be a PS5 exclusive, which means Spidey fans on other platforms won’t be able to play at launch. This will obviously come as a disappointment to those on PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Will Spider-Man 2 be available for PS4?

Currently, there are no plans for a Spider-Man 2 port for PlayStation 4 and it probably won’t happen, as with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, another Insomniac game that came out as a PlayStation 5 exclusive and never got a port.

This is mostly because Insomniac’s newest games use newer and faster technology that wouldn’t work well in the previous console.

Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to PC?

It’s important to note that both Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales arrived on PC last year. While this doesn’t confirm that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be coming to PC, it could be released on the platform in the future.

Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to Xbox?

As a Sony exclusive, it’s clear Spider-Man 2 will not be making it to the Microsoft console any time soon. If the first Marvel’s Spider-Man, which came out four years ago, never got an Xbox version, the sequel won’t have one either.

Of course, we’ll update this section as soon as new information is announced, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back here regularly.

That’s all we can tell you about whether Spider-Man 2 will be coming to PC, Xbox or PS4. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

