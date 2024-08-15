Black Ops 6 PC system requirements revealed: Minimum & recommended specs

Black Ops 6 system requirements have been revealed and we’ve got the full rundown on the minimum and recommended specs to get you ready for another year of CoD.

Like clockwork, with each passing year comes a new entry in the CoD franchise. This time around, we’ve got Black Ops 6 coming into focus from Treyarch.

While plenty has already been revealed about the game’s multiplayer offering and rebooted Zombies experience, a few details have remained hard to come by. As we edge closer to its release October 5 release, however, we’re being drip-fed new intel.

The latest batch of information has locked in the game’s system requirements for those playing on PC. Here’s the full overview.

Black Ops 6 PC system requirements

Minimum specs

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Storage: SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended specs

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, or Intel Arc A770

Storage: SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

How big is Black Op 6? File size confirmed

Black Ops 6 comes in at a whopping 149GB in total, so you’re going to need plenty of free space to install this one.

Activision Having Warzone installed in advance can save you some time downloading and installing Black Ops 6.

If you already have Warzone or CoD HQ installed though, you’ll save some time. With the main CoD launcher already on your system, you’ll only need a spare 78GB to download and install Black Ops 6.

How do the PC specs compare to past CoD games?

In comparison to last year’s Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops 6 requires identical specs. So if you were able to run MW3, you should have absolutely no hassles running this year’s new release.

This is a bit of a jump from Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and all PC releases prior to that, so if you haven’t upgraded your rig in a few years, you might struggle a little.

For more on Black Ops 6, be sure to brush up on our Beta guide as well as get the lowdown on all the various editions of the game.