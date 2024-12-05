All Marvel Rivals currencies explained: Units, Lattice, & more

Marvel Rivals features several important currencies at launch. We’ve listed them all along with the vital details you need to know about them.

The hype with Marvel Rivals has been huge, as new skins, maps, and characters from different roles have been announced by devs.

Speaking of cosmetics, one of the things that the community has been wondering about is how pricing and monetization will work. After all, since this is a free-to-play game, there are bound to be monetization aspects.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, in a December 4 blog post, devs revealed all the details for the currencies and Battle Pass.

All Marvel Rivals currencies explained

netease / marvel Iron Man Armor: Model 42 is one of the newest skins revealed by devs on social media.

The game essentially has three types of currency: Units, Lattice, and Chrono Tokens. Each has its own uses, and we’ve compiled them below.

Units

Those who played during the beta phases are no strangers to Units. This is the blue currency that you can obtain by completing missions, which can later be spent to get skins or bundles from the in-game shop.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Units can be earned “for free in limited quantities” via the Battle Pass, as well as completing Achievements and Events.

Lattice

Lattice is the premium currency in Marvel Rivals. The primary way to obtain this is to purchase it directly with real money. However, despite that being the case, devs have also mentioned that these will be “distributed through the Battle Pass.”

Lattice can also be exchanged to Units at a 1:1 ratio. In the US region, USD $0.99 equals 100 Lattice, while USD 99.99 can get you 11,680 Lattice.

Article continues after ad

Chrono Tokens

Unlike all the others, Chrono Tokens are tied to the Battle Pass. These function as a currency to unlock free rewards and the ones from the Luxury tier. Players will be able to earn Chrono Tokens by completing tasks and events in the game.

Skin pricing details

NetEase Marvel Rivals’ cast is set to continuously expand in the years to come.

As for cosmetics and pricing, most of the skins will be sold as Bundles that include additional items in the store. It is also possible to purchase most of the skins individually if you’re not a fan of the extra cosmetics. Buying the entire bundle will just give you a discounted price.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Devs have rolled out some examples of the bundle’s pricing and what they include:

Standard Epic-Quality Bundle : 1,600 UNITS (Standard value: 2,200 UNITS, -28% discount)

: 1,600 UNITS (Standard value: 2,200 UNITS, -28% discount) Standard Epic-Quality MCU Bundle : 1,800 UNITS (Standard value: 2,400 UNITS, -25% discount)

: 1,800 UNITS (Standard value: 2,400 UNITS, -25% discount) Standard Legendary-Quality Bundle: 2,400 UNITS (Standard value: 3,300 UNITS, -28% discount)

Seeing how USD $0.99 can get you 100 Units, the Standard Epic-Quality Bundle would cost roughly $16. Included in a Standard Epic-level Bundle are five different items, as follows:

Costume/skin

MVP animation

Emote

Spray

Nameplate

Battle Pass details (Season 0)

The in-game Battle Pass will include both free and premium rewards. With a price of 490 Lattices or about USD $5, the Luxury Battle Pass is said to contain items “with a total value of 8,000 Units.” On the other hand, the free tier will offer players one epic-quality skin along with additional items.

Article continues after ad

Since Season 0 will be shorter in duration than a regular season, it has a different price from future ones. Rest assured, however, if you don’t have enough time to complete the entire pass, the rewards will still be able to be redeemed in future seasons.

So, that sums up everything you need to know about all the currencies in the game. While you’re here, make sure to familiarize yourself with the full roster, game modes, and minimum requirements to help you prepare for the big release.

Article continues after ad