Best Marvel Rivals controller settings: Aim assist, sensitivity, HUD

Marvel Rivals is all about pinpoint accuracy, so you’ll need the best controller settings to ensure you’re hitting your target every time.

While picking the right hero in Marvel Rivals is essential, it’s up to you to get the best out of them. This will no doubt come with experience, but making sure that your settings are up to scratch is the first step in the right direction.

Whether you’re playing on PC or console, here are the best controller settings in Marvel Rivals for sensitivity, aim assist, and much more.

Best controller settings in Marvel Rivals

General

Cursor Sensitivity: 130

130 Vibration : Off

: Off Trigger Effect: Off

Dexerto / NetEase Games

While vibrations and trigger effects do make Marvel Rivals feel more immersive, it’s more of a hindrance if you’re trying to be competitive. In a game that rewards precision and accuracy, it’s best to turn off any outside factors that could throw off your aim.

Combat

Stick

Horizontal Sensitivity: 180

180 Vertical Sensitivity: 100

100 Aim Sensitivity Curve Type : Linear Curve

: Linear Curve Minimum Input Deadzone : 1

: 1 Maximum Input Deadzone : 1

: 1 Max Deadzone Sensitivity Boost : 4

: 4 Horizontal Max Deadzone Response Time: 30

30 Swap Left and Right Sticks : Off

: Off Invert Horizontal Look : Off

: Off Invert Vertical Look : Off

: Off Aim Assist Window Size : 40

: 40 Aim Assist Strength : 80

: 80 Projectile Heroes Aim Assist Ease In : 80

: 80 Hitscan Heroes Aim Assist Ease In : 40

: 40 Melee Heroes Aim Assist Ease In : 0

: 0 Disable Aim Assist at Max Deadzone: Off

Dexerto / NetEase Games

Sensitivity is largely down to personal preference, but I found that 180 horizontal and 100 vertical was the sweet spot. This allowed me to quickly react to enemies looking to flank me or attack from above, while still maintaining some degree of control.

However, if you’re someone who prefers it higher or lower, feel free to adjust this setting to suit your needs.

Marvel Rivals features generous aim assist on controller, but I recommend tweaking things slightly to make the most of it. With Aim Assist Strength at 100, I often found the game forcing me onto a target that I didn’t want at that time, so turning it down to 80 solves some of these issues.

When it comes to the Aim Sensitivity Curve Type, most players will want the standard Linear Curve for ease. But if you want it to feel more like Overwatch, the Dual-Zone S-Curve tweaks the sensitivity based on how much you tilt the stick.

HUD

Reticle Save : Default

: Default Reticle Type : Crosshairs

: Crosshairs Width : 10

: 10 Reticle Opacity : 100

: 100 Outline Width : 50

: 50 Outline Opacity : 100

: 100 Blur : 0

: 0 Center Gap : 33

: 33 Crosshair Length : 30

: 30 Crosshair Angle : 0

: 0 Color : White

: White HUD Widget Size: Default

Your HUD settings are largely up to you and what you prefer, but I found that switching the Reticle from a circle to Crosshairs made life easier. This made it much easier to track where I was aiming, even when the battlefield was crowded with characters and effects.

Hero

Allied Heath Bars: On

UI

Hero Profile: D-Pad Up

D-Pad Up Chrono Vision: D-Pad Right

D-Pad Right Toggle UI: Default

Default Scoreboard: Default

Dexerto / NetEase Games

Communication

Ping Button : D-Pad Down

: D-Pad Down Number of Wheel Sections: Four Sections

Four Sections Inputs: Default

How to make custom settings for each hero

Head into the Marvel Rivals settings menu. Select ‘Controller.’ Scroll over to ‘Combat’ or ‘UI.’ Select ‘All Heroes.’ Choose the character you want to customize. Adjust the settings to fit that character.

Dexerto / NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals gives you the freedom to adjust your settings for all characters across the board or create specific profiles for individual heroes.

To do this, simply head into the controller settings menu and use the cursor to click where it says “All Heroes.” This will bring up the entire roster of characters, letting you go in and adjust the settings for each of them.

Given how large the roster is and how unique their playstyles are, this lets you tailor your settings to make sure they’re right for each one. So, although our settings above are a great baseline, don’t be afraid to go in and change the setups on your favorite characters.

Although the meta is still taking shape, the likes of Venom, Loki, and Magneto are already looking strong, so you should get your settings for those characters in order. You can also check out all of the upcoming heroes we know about so far.

