Marvel Rivals Competitive mode explained: Ranks, placement, more

Being a competitive multiplayer shooter, it wouldn’t be right for Marvel Rivals to not have a Competitive mode for players to grind, and in the Closed Beta, such a mode has finally arrived. Here is everything you need to know about it.

The second wave of early access for Marvel Rivals is here, and it is not only increasing its player count but also adding in new characters and the all-important ranked ladder for players to grind during its Closed Beta.

Article continues after ad

So before you jump into Competitive, here is everything you need to know about how it works, the ranks, party restrictions, and how you will be placed.

All Competitive ranks in Marvel Rivals

In total, there are eight rank groups in Marvel Rivals. Here are all eight of them in order of lowest to highest:

Bronze (1-3)

(1-3) Silver (1-3)

(1-3) Gold (1-3)

(1-3) Platinum (1-3)

(1-3) Diamond (1-3)

(1-3) Grandmaster (1-3)

(1-3) Eternity (Rank Points)

(Rank Points) One Above All (Rank Points)

From Bronze to Grandmaster, there will be three rank divisions in each group. To reach the next rank group, you will need to make it through all three divisions. You’ll need 100 Rank Points to make it past each division.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

NetEase There are eight ranks for players to grind through

LThere is a demotion protection called “Chrono Shield” in this case. If you’ve lost enough games to have zero points, you will not automatically derank. Rather, you will have one more chance to win a game to stay in it. If you lose you derank.

Once you’ve gone above Grandmaster, players are ranked purely on Rank Points. This means you’ll need to keep playing to secure your spot at the top or you’ll face penalties for being inactive.

Article continues after ad

Competitive placements in Marvel Rivals

When you unlock the Competitive mode, you will start out in the Bronze 1 group, but don’t be too surprised, it doesn’t mean you’re bad.

Due to the game being in Closed Beta, there isn’t a proper placement system to put you in your appropriate skill group. So that means you’ll need to climb through the ladder rank by rank, starting at the bottom.

Article continues after ad

NetEase When you unlock Competitive mode you will start off at Bronze 1

Don’t expect it to be like this forever though, as there is no doubt a proper rank placement system will come in the future. We will update you here when the devs add it in.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock Competitive in Marvel Rivals

You will need to reach level 5 to unlock Competitive in Marvel Rivals.

Luckily, this shouldn’t be too hard as it will only take a couple of Quick Matches to get yourself to level 5. Or, if you were already in the Closed Alpha, there is a good chance you’re already at the appropriate level.

Competitive party restrictions in Marvel Rivals

When it comes to grouping for Competitive, there are some restrictions in place.

Adjacent ranks can form teams and group up together. This means if you are Platinum, you can group up with Diamond of Gold players, but you can’t have a group with all three ranks.

Article continues after ad

In the case of Bronze and Silver, they are considered the same rank for grouping. This means if you are a Gold player, you can team up with Bronze players as well.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals Competitive rank rewards

Rewards will be given out at the end of a season based on where you’ve placed in the ranked ladder. As of writing during the Closed Beta, players can gain a reward for hitting Gold.

However, the end-of-season ranked rewards are still unknown. We will update you here once we know more.