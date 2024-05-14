Every Marvel Rivals character and their abilities

Marvel Rivals boasts an expansive character roster from the beloved franchise, each with their own set of abilities. Here’s every one of them.

Marvel Rivals is one of the most highly anticipated games right now. NetEase Games’ superhero team-based PvP shooter has been a fan favorite since it was announced, allowing them to form an all-star Marvel squad with their favorite heroes.

Throughout the game, players can invent various strategies by combining talents to create unique Team-Up skills and fighting in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the constantly evolving Marvel universe. The game has a large character roster that includes legendary Marvel villains and heroes from comics, film, TV, and animation.

Each of these characters belongs to a distinct character class and has their own set of unique abilities that they bring to the team.

While the game is now in Closed Alpha Test until May 20th, we’ve got you covered with all the characters, and abilities you’ll need to know when Marvel Rivals comes out this year.

All characters in Marvel Rivals and their abilities

Hulk – Vanguard Hero









Hulk is a Vanguard-class hero in Marvel Rivals who’s the enforcer of the team. The hero has three variants players can choose to begin with.

You can either launch into a match as Bruce Banner and watch him transform into the green monster or make a smash directly as Hero Hulk or Monster Hulk.

Here are all the variants of Hulk and their respective abilities:

Bruce Banner

Normal Attack (Left Click): Gamma Ray Gun – Fire with a Gamma Ray Gun

Abilities:

Puny Banner (Q) – Transform from Bruce Banner into Hero Hulk.

Transform from Bruce Banner into Hero Hulk. Gamma Grenade (LShift) – Launch a Gamma Grende to inflict damage and Knock Them Airborne.

Hero Hulk

Normal Attack (Left Click): Heavy Blow – Swing fists forward to punch enemies

Abilities:

Hulk Smash! (Q) – Unleash stored gamma energy, transforming from Hero Hulk into Monster Hulk for a limited period.

– Unleash stored gamma energy, transforming from Hero Hulk into Monster Hulk for a limited period. Indestructible Guard (LShift) – Generate gamma shields for Hero Hulk and nearby allies, absorbing and converting damage into energy for HULK SMASH!

– Generate gamma shields for Hero Hulk and nearby allies, absorbing and converting damage into energy for HULK SMASH! Radioactive Lockdown (E) – Emit gamma energy to place enemies in quantum void that renders them immobilized and immune to all ability effects.

– Emit gamma energy to place enemies in quantum void that renders them immobilized and immune to all ability effects. Incredible Leap (Space) – Hold Space to perform a charged leap that allows Hero Hulk to Knock a flying enemy to the ground.

– Hold Space to perform a charged leap that allows Hero Hulk to Knock a flying enemy to the ground. Gamma Burst (Right Click) – Emit gamma-ray bursts to inflict damage.

Team-Up Abilities (Passive): Gamma Boost – Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.

Suggested Combo: Burst onto the battlefield with Incredible Leap, unleash Indestructible Guard to take damage, and overpower enemies with Heavy Blow and Gamma Burst before becoming the monster with a devastating HULK SMASH!

Monster Hulk

Normal Attack (Left Click): Heavy Blow – Swing fists forward to punch and launch frontal enemies upward.

Abilities:

World Breaker (Q) – Grab and smash the enemy in front.

Grab and smash the enemy in front. Radioactive Lockdown (E) – Emit gamma energy to inflict sustained damage and place enemies in quantum void that renders them immobilized and immune to all ability effects.

Emit gamma energy to inflict sustained damage and place enemies in quantum void that renders them immobilized and immune to all ability effects. Incredible Leap (Space) – Hold Space to perform a charged leap that allows Monster Hulk to Knock a flying enemy to the ground.

Hold Space to perform a charged leap that allows Monster Hulk to Knock a flying enemy to the ground. Gamma Burst (Right Click) – Emit gamma-ray bursts to inflict damage.

Due to Hulk’s superhuman strength and size, he’s a perfect Vanguard hero who blocks incoming damage for the team and is perfect for the frontlines. His abilities can knock back enemies and also cause a heavy impact around a targeted area while dealing some serious damage to the opposing team.

Similar to a Tank class hero in Overwatch, Hulk’s Vanguard abilities make him the perfect shield you need while your other heroes strategize an attack to wipe out the enemy team.

The Punisher – Duelist Hero







The Punisher is one of the most tactical heroes in Marvel Rivals and belongs to the Duelist class. He’s a highly skilled assassin who’s proficient with weapons and has a formidable arsenal.

Since Punisher is a Duelist, his specialty lies in being the offense line of the team carrying heavy firepower.

Here are all of The Punisher’s abilities:

Normal Attack 1 (Left Click): Adjudication – Fire at enemies with Adjudication, his Automatic Rifle

Normal Attack 2 (Left Click): Deliverance – Fire at enemies with Deliverance, his Shotgun

Abilities:

Final Judgement (Q) – Unleash two gatling guns and missiles to attack enemies.

Unleash two gatling guns and missiles to attack enemies. Vantage Connection (LShift) – Launch a hook to generate a cable that enables Punisher to move rapidly by pressing F.

Launch a hook to generate a cable that enables Punisher to move rapidly by pressing F. Culling Turret (E) – Deploy a Culling Turret that grounds Punisher while dealing massive damage.

Deploy a Culling Turret that grounds Punisher while dealing massive damage. Scourge Grenade (Right Click) – Throw a Smoke Grenade forward to Obscure enemy vision.

Throw a Smoke Grenade forward to Obscure enemy vision. Warrior’s Gaze (Passive) – Retain vision of enemies that disappear from view for a short duration.

Team-Up Abilities (Passive): Infinite Punishment – Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload Device in target direction. Upon entering the device’s range, The Punisher receives the buffs of Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing.

Suggested Combo: Utilize Deliverance, Adjudication, and Culling Turret to strike enemies at various ranges. Hold the high ground with Vantage Connection and gain superior vision with Warrior’s Gaze.

Since Punisher is the Judge, Jury, and Executioner in the Marvel Universe, he’s the perfect addition to your squad since his guns function similarly to a spray-and-pray meta in shooter games. With his Deliverance shotgun, he can deal lethal damage to close-range enemies and hot-swap weapons to keep the firepower going during battle.

Storm – Duelist Hero







Storm, a core member of the X-Men is one of the best support heroes that belongs to the Duelist class in Marvel Rivals. Her weather control abilities and powers to summon lightning are extremely useful in causing a storm around a larger area of enemies.

Since Storm is always levitating around the area, her powers are perfect to get some long-range and mid-range shots in at the enemy team.

Here are all of Storm’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Wind Blade – Launch forward-piercing Wind Blades.

Abilities:

Omega Hurricane (Q) – Transform into a hurricane to draw in nearby enemies and deal damage.

Transform into a hurricane to draw in nearby enemies and deal damage. Weather Control (LShift) – Switch the weather to empower allies: Tornado grants a Movement Boost; Thunder grants a Damage Boost.

Switch the weather to empower allies: Tornado grants a Movement Boost; Thunder grants a Damage Boost. Goddess Boost (E) – Channel the power of the weather to empower Storm; Tornado grants a Movement Boost; Thunder grants a Damage Boost and summons lightning to inflict damage.

Channel the power of the weather to empower Storm; Tornado grants a Movement Boost; Thunder grants a Damage Boost and summons lightning to inflict damage. Bolt Rush (Right Click) – Unleash a lightning bolt forward.

Suggested Combo: Grant the team damage boosts or speed boosts from above, or enhance weather effects with Goddess Boost to restrain nearby foes while piercing distant ones with Wind Blade before sealing the deal with Bolt Rush.

Storm’s control over the weather can make a major impact on the team that has her in their squad since she’s an excellent support hero as well as perfectly plays her part in the offense as a fragger. Her abilities to aid teammates with boosts can be a game changer in end games that can result in a clutch.

Loki – Strategist Hero







The Trickster God Loki is one of the key characters in Marvel Rivals who acts as an ace Strategist on a team. Loki’s abilities are full of magical powers that can leave enemy players bamboozled and act as a key support line to your team.

Here are all of Loki’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Mystical Missile – Fire Mystical Missiles to heal allies or deal damage to enemies.

Abilities:

God of Mischief (Q) – Shapeshift into a targeted ally or enemy hero and use all the hero’s abilities.

Shapeshift into a targeted ally or enemy hero and use all the hero’s abilities. Regeneration Domain (LShift) – Use Rune Stones to create a magical field that converts damage taken by allies within its radius into healing energy.

Use Rune Stones to create a magical field that converts damage taken by allies within its radius into healing energy. Doppelganger (E) – Project an illusion that can cast some of Loki’s abilities.

Project an illusion that can cast some of Loki’s abilities. Devious Exchange (F) – Swap with the selected illusion.

Swap with the selected illusion. Backstab (V) – Pull out a dagger to stab enemies, dealing extra damage when attacking an enemy from behind.

Pull out a dagger to stab enemies, dealing extra damage when attacking an enemy from behind. Deception (Right Click) – Become invisible and conjure an illusion to deceive enemies.

Team-Up Abilities: Laufeyson Reborn (Passive) – When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki in the respawn phase. If Loki is alive, a Nastrond Crow will fly to him, granting blue armor.

Suggested Combo: Use Deception and Doppelganger to create illusions, boosting his damage and healing, and deploy Regeneration Domain to shield allies and self. God of Mischief can shapeshift into an enemy or ally, instantly unleashing their ultimate abilities, so choose wisely.

With Loki’s abilities that allow them to project an illusion or shapeshift into an enemy and use their abilities, the Laufeyson can be a key asset to a team that can change the fate of an ongoing match. While Strategists are mostly rendered as the support line that heals and revives teammates, Loki is best used to distract enemies while other heroes are rescuing your fallen teammates.

Doctor Strange – Vanguard Hero







Doctor Strange is another Vanguard hero who acts as a key frontline hero in Marvel Rivals, primarily because of his mystical abilities of opening portals for their team and creating protective barriers against enemy duelists.

Here are all of Doctor Strange’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Daggers of Denak – Cast Daggers of Denak forward.

Abilities:

Eye of Agamotto (Q) – Separate nearby enemies’ Souls from their bodies. Damage dealt to these Souls is transferred to their physical bodies.

Separate nearby enemies’ Souls from their bodies. Damage dealt to these Souls is transferred to their physical bodies. Cloak of Levitation (LShift) – Ascend and then enter a brief state of sustained flight.

Ascend and then enter a brief state of sustained flight. Maelstrom of Madness (E) – Release Dark Magic to deal damage to nearby enemies.

Release Dark Magic to deal damage to nearby enemies. Pentagram of Farallah (F) – Open portals between two locations, enabling all units to travel through them.

Open portals between two locations, enabling all units to travel through them. Shield of the Seraphim (Right Click) – Create a protective barrier against damage.

Create a protective barrier against damage. Price of Magic (Passive) – Dark Magic accumulates with every hit on an enemy. If Dark Magic is not released, Doctor Strange will enter a state of Anti-Heal.

Team-Up Abilities: Gamma Maelstrom – Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.

Suggested Combo: Use Shield of the Seraphim to fend off damage or Daggers of Denak to strike while building up Dark Magic. As Dark Magic peaks, swoop in on enemies with the Cloak of Levitation and unleash Maelstrom of Madness. With the Eye of Agamotto in hand, cast Pentagram of Farallah for a surprise attack while using the Eye of Agamotto to control enemies.

As Vanguard heroes are known to be the first line of attack in a team, Doctor Strange is an incredible addition since the Shield of Seraphim helps prevent any incoming damage towards your teammates behind you. However, be cautious before using the Pentagram of Farallah as you don’t want to lead your team to a hostile area on the map.

Mantis – Strategist Hero







Mantis is one of the key healers on any team in Marvel Rivals. Her ability to collect Life Orbs and grant allies with Health and Damage boosts are vital to a team. However, the character comes with their own set of attacks that make them an ace Strategist on any squad.

Here are all of Mantis’ abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Life Energy Blast – Fire an energy thorn and regain one Life Orb after a critical hit.

Abilities:

Soul Resurgence (Q) – Release energy around her while moving, providing Healing Over Time and Movement Boost for surrounding allies.

Release energy around her while moving, providing Healing Over Time and Movement Boost for surrounding allies. Spore Slumber (LShift) – Throw a spore to Sedate the nearest enemy.

Throw a spore to Sedate the nearest enemy. Allied Inspiration (E) – Consume Life Orbs to grant allies a Damage Boost.

Consume Life Orbs to grant allies a Damage Boost. Natural Anger (F) – Consume Life Orbs to grant herself a Damage Boost.

Consume Life Orbs to grant herself a Damage Boost. Healing Flower (Right Click) – Consume Life Orbs to grant allies Healing Over Time.

Consume Life Orbs to grant allies Healing Over Time. Nature’s Favor (Passive) – Receive a Movement Boost when not injured and Healing Over Time when consuming Life Orbs.

Suggested Combo: Strategically use life energy to unleash Healing Flower to heal allies or unleash Allied Inspiration/Natural Anger to boost allies/self-inflicted damage. Use Spore Slumber to sedate enemies, disrupting their ability casts, and assist team’s focused fire to eliminate them.

While Mantis is a hero not meant for imminent attack on the enemy team, their ability and quick movement are key to healing damaged teammates over time. Since the Strategist is known to read thoughts and control minds, her Spore Slumber ability stuns nearby enemies that make way for your other teammates to surprise them with an attack.

Rocket Raccoon – Strategist Hero







Rocket Raccoon is known to be a cybernetically enhanced hero who loves guns. However, due to his size, he’s perfectly suited as a Strategist hero on any team that provides heroes with damage boosts, unlimited ammo and health while dealing some heavy damage to enemies.

Here are all of Rocket Raccoon’s abilities:

Normal Attack 1 (Left Click): Bombard Mode – Fire energy projectiles that deal damage.

Normal Attack 2 (Right Click): Repair Mode – Shoot bouncing spheres to heal allies.

Abilities:

C.Y.A. – Cosmic Yarn Amplifier (Q) – Deploy a Cosmic Yarn Amplifier that grants allies a Damage Boost.

Deploy a Cosmic Yarn Amplifier that grants allies a Damage Boost. Jetpack Dash (LShift) – Dash forward.

Dash forward. B.R.B. – Battle Rebirth Beacon (E) – Deploy a Rebirth Beacon that revives a fallen ally and periodically produces armor packs and rocket jet packs.

Deploy a Rebirth Beacon that revives a fallen ally and periodically produces armor packs and rocket jet packs. Wild Crawl (Passive) – Hold Space to run on a wall.

Hold Space to run on a wall. Flying Ace (Passive) – Hold Space to fall slowly.

Team-Up Ability 1 (C): Old Friends – Rocket Racoon can ride on Groot’s shoulders, receiving Damage Reduction.

Team-Up Ability 2 (Z): Ammo Invention – Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload Device in the target direction. Upon entering the device’s range, The Punisher receives the buffs of Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing.

Suggested Combo: Zip around with Jetpack Dash, use Repair Mode to continuously heal your team, and deploy a B.R.B. for swift ally revivals.

Since Rocket heavily relies on a team’s Duelists and Vanguard heroes dealing significant damage, his team-up abilities can be crucial to land a final blow to enemies who are low on health. However, he can quickly zip around the map and deal serious damage on the move, given his size and swift movement.

Hela – Duelist Hero







Hela, the Goddess of Death is one of the deadliest Duelists in Marvel Rivals. Her ability to attack enemies using long-range Nightsword thorns and Nastrond Crows enables her to be a perfect attack hero for any squad.

Here are all of Hela’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Nightsword Thorn – Throw Nightsword thorns.

Abilities:

Goddess of Death (Q) – Soar into the sky and unleash Nastrond Crows from each hand at will.

Soar into the sky and unleash Nastrond Crows from each hand at will. Astral Flock (LShift) – Transform into a flock of Hel crows to glide forth, press again to undo the transformation.

Transform into a flock of Hel crows to glide forth, press again to undo the transformation. Soul Drainer (E) – Project an explosive Hel sphere to Stun nearby enemies.

Project an explosive Hel sphere to Stun nearby enemies. Piercing Night (Right Click) – Fire multiple Nightsword thorns that detonate after a delay.

Fire multiple Nightsword thorns that detonate after a delay. Nastrond Crowstorm (Passive) – Defeating an enemy will generate a Nastrond Crow, exploding after a duration.

Defeating an enemy will generate a Nastrond Crow, exploding after a duration. Hel’s Descent (Passive) – Hold Space to fall slowly.

Team-Up Abilities (Passive): Queen of Hel – When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki in the respawn phase. If Loki is alive, a Nastrond Crow will fly to him, granting blue armor.

Suggested Combo: Stun the enemy with Soul Drainer, then unleash a barrage with Nightsword Thorn and Piercing Night. Slip into advantageous positions with Astral Flock, and deliver a devastating aerial assault with Goddess of Death.

Hela’s ability to fly around the map and fire multiple shots at the enemy team while maintaining a distance makes her a perfect Marksman Duelist who can damage an enemy team’s line of defense. With her transformation ability, she can also keep track of where the enemies are so other heroes in your team can surprise them with an attack.

Black Panther – Duelist Hero







Wakanda’s ruler and the mighty Black Panther is another Duelist who is swift and always on the move to attack enemies in Marvel Rivals. The hero’s powers enable him to pounce on enemies with his Vibranium Claws and jump around to bamboozle the opposing team.

Here are all of Black Panther’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Vibranium Claws – Slice Vibranium Claws forward.

Abilities:

Bast’s Descent (Q) – Summon Bast, pouncing forward, dealing damage, and attaching a Vibranium Mark to hit enemies.

Summon Bast, pouncing forward, dealing damage, and attaching a Vibranium Mark to hit enemies. Sprint Rend (LShift) – Lunge forward and deal damage to enemies. Hitting an enemy afflicted with a Vibranium Mark produces bonus Health and refreshes the ability.

Lunge forward and deal damage to enemies. Hitting an enemy afflicted with a Vibranium Mark produces bonus Health and refreshes the ability. Spinning Kick (E) – Spiral forward and attach a Vibranium Mark to hit enemies.

Spiral forward and attach a Vibranium Mark to hit enemies. Subtle Step (Space) – Hold Space to run on a wall; perform a jump after detaching from the wall.

Hold Space to run on a wall; perform a jump after detaching from the wall. Spear Toss (Right Click) – Toss a Vibranium energy spear forward, creating a Vibranium Force Field and attaching a Vibranium Mark to enemies in its radius.

Toss a Vibranium energy spear forward, creating a Vibranium Force Field and attaching a Vibranium Mark to enemies in its radius. Panther’s Cunning (Passive) – Deal higher damage when at low Health.

Team-Up Abilities (C): Djalia Disc – Magik opens a portal. Black Panther can use the portal.

Suggested Combo: Unleash Spear Toss and Spinning Kick to attach Vibranium Marks to enemies, then strike them with Sprint Rend to reset ability cooldowns. Leverage Subtle Step to swiftly engage or disengage from battles with ease.

Since Black Panther’s abilities work best in close range, the Panther’s Cunning ability can be a game changer since his Vibranium suit absorbs and releases Kinetic Energy, thus dealing heavy damage to enemies at low health. However, we recommend using a hero with long to mid-range abilities as being too close to an enemy can result in defeat against other heroes on the roster.

Groot – Vanguard Hero







Groot, one of the Guardians of the Galaxy members is known to be a key line of attack and defense for any team in Marvel Rivals. His role as a Vanguard enables him to take down large waves of enemies and create barriers around your teammates, giving them an opening to launch an attack.

Here are all of Groot’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Vine Strike – Launch vines to attack enemies.

Abilities:

Strangling Prison (Q) – Fire a massive vine cluster that pulls nearby enemies to its center and Imprisons them.

Fire a massive vine cluster that pulls nearby enemies to its center and Imprisons them. Thornlash Wall (LShift) – Target a location and grow a Thornlash Wall. When Awakened, it strikes nearby enemies attacked by Groot and his allies.

Target a location and grow a Thornlash Wall. When Awakened, it strikes nearby enemies attacked by Groot and his allies. Ironwood Wall (E) – Target a location and grow an Ironwood Wall. When Awakened, it grants Bonus Health to Groot when nearby enemies take damage.

Target a location and grow an Ironwood Wall. When Awakened, it grants Bonus Health to Groot when nearby enemies take damage. Spore Bomb (Right Click) – Throw an explosive Spore Bomb that splits into multiple small explosive spores.

Throw an explosive Spore Bomb that splits into multiple small explosive spores. Flora Colossus (Passive) – Wooden walls near Groot will Awaken, activating an extra effect.

Team-Up Abilities (Passive): Friendly Shoulder – Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot’s shoulders, receiving Damage Reduction.

Suggested Combo: Use Wooden Walls to split the battlefield and shield damage, and deploy Thornlash Wall to tactically reshape the terrain. Trap enemies with Strangling Prison, then wipe them out with a devastating combo of Spore Bomb and Vine Strike.

Groot’s abilities enable him to throw bombs, fire vines, and even aid Rocket Raccoon to launch an attack on an enemy from the start of a Rivals match. You can also trap enemies using the Strangling Prison ability and call upon another hero to eliminate them while they’re trapped.

Magik – Duelist Hero







Magik is another Duelist on Marvel Rivals, that works best when closer to an enemy on the map. Their quick attacks with a Soulsword and ability to jump across the map on Stepping Discs enable them to be a deadly force on any team.

However, Magik can transform herself to be a Darkchild variant that enhances all her abilities and deals heavier damage on enemies.

Here are all of Magik’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Soulsword – Slash forward with the Soulsword.

Abilities:

Darkchild (Q) – Transform into Darkchild, gaining enhancements to all her abilities.

Transform into Darkchild, gaining enhancements to all her abilities. Stepping Discs (LShift) – Jump through a Stepping Disc, teleporting a short distance in the direction of movement.

Jump through a Stepping Disc, teleporting a short distance in the direction of movement. Umbral Incursion (E) – Dash forward and launch an enemy upward.

Dash forward and launch an enemy upward. Eloritch Whirl (Left Click) – Spin while swinging the Soulsword after exiting a Stepping Disc.

Spin while swinging the Soulsword after exiting a Stepping Disc. Magik Slash (Right Click) – Strike forward an air slash.

Strike forward an air slash. Demon’s Rage (Right Click) – Summon a Limbo demon that attacks enemies after exiting a Stepping Disc.

Summon a Limbo demon that attacks enemies after exiting a Stepping Disc. Limbo’s Might (Passive) – Convert damage inflicted on enemies into Bonus Health to herself.

Team-Up Abilities (C): Disc Master – Magik opens a portal. Black Panther can use the portal.

Suggested Combo: Unleash Stepping Discs for a swift dash, followed by a whirl slash as a combo with Umbral Incursion to launch the target into the air. Then use Soulsword and melee attacks as a combo to take them down before casting Stepping Discs once again to make a stylish exit from the fray.

With Magik’s dual nature, her abilities are best put to use to slash across enemy teams quickly since her melee attacks drain some serious health from enemies. However, her Darkchild persona is deadlier than her base character, simply because you can inflict some extra damage during a tricky situation.

Luna Snow – Strategist Hero







Luna Snow’s ice shots are deadlier than any weapon in Marvel Rivals. Even though she’s a Strategist hero in the game and supports allies, her abilities enable her to be an independent hero that damages the enemy team significantly.

Here are all of Luna’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Light & Dark Ice – Fire ice shots that damage enemies or heal allies.

Abilities:

Fate of Both Worlds (Q) – Take center stage and start dancing! Toggle between two performances: Heal allies or grant them Damage Boost.

Take center stage and start dancing! Toggle between two performances: Heal allies or grant them Damage Boost. Ice Arts (LShift) – Fire ice shards for a short duration, damaging enemies or healing allies while restoring her own Health.

Fire ice shards for a short duration, damaging enemies or healing allies while restoring her own Health. Share the Stage (E) – Attach Idol Aura to an ally. Allies with Idol Aura also restore Health when Luna Snow is healing others.

Attach Idol Aura to an ally. Allies with Idol Aura also restore Health when Luna Snow is healing others. Absolute Zero (Right Click) – Cast a clump of ice to freeze the hit enemy and restore health.

Cast a clump of ice to freeze the hit enemy and restore health. Cryo Heart (Passive) – Automatically restore Health when casting Ice Arts or Absolute Zero.

Automatically restore Health when casting Ice Arts or Absolute Zero. Smooth Skate (Passive) – Keep moving to start ice skating.

Team-Up Abilities (Passive): Icy Disco – Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will.

Suggested Combo: Unleash Light & Dark Ice to damage enemies or heal allies and guard a vital ally with Share the Stage. Boost healing or damage with Ice Arts and freeze enemies with Absolute Zero.

Luna’s swift abilities enable her to aid allies on the move as she skates across the map while restoring health and firing ice shards at enemies. Her quick speed enables her to be hard to track down by enemies and can aid other heroes enhance their powers as well.

Iron Man – Duelist Hero







The tech marvel in the game, Iron Man’s arc reactor powers his mighty suit in which he can fly around the map, firing beams at enemies on the move. Although his abilities are limited to his suit, his ability to use his armor to blast waves of enemy teams away from your team enables him as an ace Duelist.

Here are all of Iron Man’s abilities:

Normal Attack 1 (Left Click): Repulsor Blast – Fire nano pulse cannons forward.

Normal Attack 2 (Right Click): Unibeam – Fire a unibeam forward.

Abilities:

Invincible Pulse Cannon (Q) – Fire a devastating pulse cannon in the targeted direction, delivering catastrophic damage to the targeted area upon impact.

Fire a devastating pulse cannon in the targeted direction, delivering catastrophic damage to the targeted area upon impact. Hyper-Velocity (LShift) – Activate Hyper-Velocity state for swift forward flight.

Activate Hyper-Velocity state for swift forward flight. Armor Overdrive (E) – Activate Armor Overdrive state, enhancing damage of Repulsor Blast and Unibeam.

Activate Armor Overdrive state, enhancing damage of Repulsor Blast and Unibeam. Micro-Missile Barrage (F) – When Hyper-Velocity or Armor Overdrive is used, Iron Man can launch a missile bombardment.

Team-Up Abilities (E): Gamma Overdrive – Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.

Suggested Combo: Fire Repulsor Blasts to strike at enemies or unleash the Unibeam to deal massive damage. Use Hyper-Velocity to gain vision and terrain advantage and cran up damage with Armor Overdrive.

Since Duelists are quicker than other characters in a team, Iron Man is one of the best ones in Rivals. He can easily fly around the map and deal damage to enemies from a distance. Since he can put his suit on overdrive, you can also increase the damage inflicted by his repulsors mid-match to send the enemy team back to the lobby.

Spider-Man – Duelist Hero







Spider-Man does whatever a Spider can, even in Marvel Rivals. His role as a Duelist enables him to use his quick abilities to swing around the map and web enemies with large web clusters. Since he’s full of tricks, his abilities are best used when he’s constantly on the move.

Here are all of Spider-Man’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Spider-Power – Swing fists forward to strike, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer.

Abilities:

Spectacular Spin (Q) – Launch Web-Clusters all around to damage and Stun enemies.

Launch Web-Clusters all around to damage and Stun enemies. Web-Swing (LShift) – Shoot a strand of webbing to swing.

Shoot a strand of webbing to swing. Get Over Here! (E) – Shoot webbing to reel in the hit enemy. If the enemy is tagged with a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man will get pulled to them instead.

Shoot webbing to reel in the hit enemy. If the enemy is tagged with a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man will get pulled to them instead. Amazing Combo (F) – Launch an enemy upward, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer.

Launch an enemy upward, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer. Thwip and Flip (Space) – Perform a double jump.

Perform a double jump. Web-Cluster (Right Click) – Shoot a Web-Cluster that deals damage and attaches a Spider-Tracer to the hit enemy.

Shoot a Web-Cluster that deals damage and attaches a Spider-Tracer to the hit enemy. Spider-Sense (Passive) – Give a warning of enemies that have been around.

Give a warning of enemies that have been around. Wall Crawl (Passive) – Press Space to crawl on vertical surfaces, and Press Left Click to run on them.

Suggested Combo: Use Web-Swing to flank, then shoot a Web-Cluster to deal damage and attach a Spider-Tracer to the hit enemy. Close in with Get Over Here! Follow up with an Amazing Combo to detonate the Spider-Tracer and unleash Spectacular Spin to stun and decimate all enemies.

Spider-Man can be best used as a duelist only if you plan to use the character as he’s meant to be on a team – support your allies by webbing up enemies and closing in to land the final blow. Be mindful of your surroundings while swinging around the map and mark enemies for your allies using your Spider-Sense to lead your team to victory.

Scarlet Witch – Duelist Hero







Scarlet Witch is by far the most powerful hero across the entire Marvel Rivals roster. Her chaos magic enables her to wipe out all of reality and use it to eliminate enemies while soaring in the sky in a single blow.

Here are all of Scarlet Witch’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Chaos Control – Use Chaos Magic to attack enemies and restore Chaos Energy.

Abilities:

Reality Erasure (Q) – Engage in free-flight while charging energy, then unleash it to deal massive damage.

Engage in free-flight while charging energy, then unleash it to deal massive damage. Mystic Projection (LShift) – Enter the Projection state for free-flight. Press again to exit early.

Enter the Projection state for free-flight. Press again to exit early. Dark Seal (E) – Land a hit on a target or the scene, or press again to generate a Force Field that periodically Stuns enemies within range.

Land a hit on a target or the scene, or press again to generate a Force Field that periodically Stuns enemies within range. Telekinesis (Space) – Space Hold Space to fall slowly.

Space Hold Space to fall slowly. Chthonian Burst (Right Click) – Consume Chaos Energy to fire explosive magic missiles, damaging enemies.

Team-Up Abilities (Passive): Chaotic Bond – Scarlet Witch can infuse Chaos Energy into Magneto to enchant his greatsword. Upon receiving the Chaos Energy, Magneto can unleash its full force, striking down enemies with his enchanted greatsword.

Suggested Combo: Use Dark Swal to stun enemies, Chaos Control for energy restoration, and Chthonian Burst to strike at enemies. Leverage Reality Erasure to deal massive damage.

Scarlet Witch’s dark magic enables her to be a perfect duelist on any Marvel Rivals team. Even though her role as a Duelist limits her from being a frontline hero, her abilities make up for it by eliminating an entire team using Reality Erasure or consuming chaos energy to fire deadly missiles at enemies.

Magneto – Vanguard Hero







Magneto’s mutant abilities are perfect for wiping out a large gathering of enemies since he can alter magnetic fields and fire projectiles at enemies at a ludicrous rate. Even though he’s larger in size in Marvel Rivals, he can float around and block incoming damage from the enemy team to support other heroes to launch an attack.

Here are all of Magneto’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Iron Volley – Fire a volley of magnetic orbs forward.

Abilities:

Meteor M (Q) – Alter the magnetic field to draw in matter and projectiles and forge a massive iron meteor, delivering catastrophic damage to the targeted area upon impact.

Alter the magnetic field to draw in matter and projectiles and forge a massive iron meteor, delivering catastrophic damage to the targeted area upon impact. Metallic Curtain (LShift) – Change the magnetic field around to form a metallic curtain, blocking all flying projectiles.

Change the magnetic field around to form a metallic curtain, blocking all flying projectiles. Metal Bulwark (E) – Conjure a metal shield around a chosen ally. Damage taken will transform into rings on Magneto’s back.

Conjure a metal shield around a chosen ally. Damage taken will transform into rings on Magneto’s back. Mag-Cannon (Right Click) – Convert the iron rings on Magneto’s back into a Mag-Cannon and launch a metallic mass forward. Higher stacks of rings increase damage, and full stacks Knock Back enemies.

Convert the iron rings on Magneto’s back into a Mag-Cannon and launch a metallic mass forward. Higher stacks of rings increase damage, and full stacks Knock Back enemies. Magnetic Descent (Passive) – Hold Space to fall slowly.

Team-Up Abilities (C): Metallic Fusion – Scarlet Witch can infuse Chaos Energy into Magneto to enchant his greatsword. Upon receiving the Chaos Energy, Magneto can unleash its full force, striking down enemies with his enchanted greatsword.

Suggested Combo: Unleash Iron Volley to deal damage, accumulate iron rings over time or through Metal Bulwark, and then use Mag-Cannon to finish off the enemy. Use Metallic Curtain to ward off damage or Meteor M to wreak massive destruction.

Magneto is best used in Rivals only if you plan to act as a shield for your team. While his attack abilities aren’t as effective as his support and defense abilities are, you should primarily use him to deal first damage to the enemy team or even protect another hero while they are on the move to launch an attack.

Peni Parker – Vanguard Hero







Peni Parker’s enhanced SP//DR suit is one of the best-armored heroes you’ll use in Marvel Rivals. Her ability to use tech weapons such as mines, drones, or even cyber webs can make way for your team to eliminate enemies by launching a successful attack.

Here are all of Peni Parker’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Cyber-Web Cluster – Launch forward a Cyber-Web Cluster.

Abilities:

Spider-Sweeper (Q) – Enhance the SP//dr suit, Knocking Back enemies in its path and deploying Arachno-Mines, Spider-Drones, and Cyber-Webs repeatedly.

Enhance the SP//dr suit, Knocking Back enemies in its path and deploying Arachno-Mines, Spider-Drones, and Cyber-Webs repeatedly. Bionic Spider-Nest (LShift) – Generate a Spider-Nest at a targeted area, periodically spawning Spider-Drones and creating Cyber-Webs.

Generate a Spider-Nest at a targeted area, periodically spawning Spider-Drones and creating Cyber-Webs. Arachno-Mine (E) – Deploy Arachno-Mines that can be concealed within the confines of a Cyber-Web.

Deploy Arachno-Mines that can be concealed within the confines of a Cyber-Web. Cyber-Bond (F) – Shoot a web strand that links to the targeted area or Cyber-Web. If stretched too far, it will trigger a pullback.

Shoot a web strand that links to the targeted area or Cyber-Web. If stretched too far, it will trigger a pullback. Wall Crawl (Space) – Hols Space to crawl vertical surfaces.

Hols Space to crawl vertical surfaces. Cyber-Web Snare (Right Click) – Cast futuristic webbing that immobilizes enemies upon impact and creates a Cyber-Web upon hitting the scene.

Suggested Combo: Set up defenses with Bionic Spider-Nest and Cyber-Web Snare. While laying Arachno-Mines within the webs, strike enemies with Cyber-Web Cluster.

Peni Parker is best used as a Vanguard to set defenses for your team while the opposing team launches an attack. Since her abilities limit her to only create a web cluster around enemies and deploy mines as they approach your teammates, she’s best used as a line of defense in any game.

Star-Lord – Duelist Hero







Star-Lord is one of the deadliest assault heroes in Marvel Rivals and is a force to be reckoned with. His jetpack and element guns enable him to fly across the map and lock on enemies to launch a pray and spray attack.

Here are all of Star-Lord’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Element Guns – Shoot enemies with dual Element Guns.

Abilities:

Galactic Legend (Q) – Engage in free-flight and lock onto enemies in sight.

Engage in free-flight and lock onto enemies in sight. Rocket Propulsion (LShift) – Boost and soar forward.

Boost and soar forward. Blaster Barrage (E) – Fire a frenzy of shots, causing damage to enemies within range.

Fire a frenzy of shots, causing damage to enemies within range. Stellar Shift (Right Click) – Dodge in the direction of movement and swiftly reload.

Suggested Combo: Wield the Element Guns to deal damage, nimbly dodge attacks and swiftly reposition with Stellar Shift, and take down the enemy with a lethal combo of Blaster Barrahe and Rocket Propulsion.

Since Star-Lord’s guns are the only weapons he uses in the game, his work as a Duelist is limited to mid-range attacks as he stays closer to the team. However, watch out for other soaring heroes on the enemy team who might inflict some damage and are resistant to Star-Lord’s elemental fire.

Namor – Duelist Hero







Namor, the god of the seas is another Duelist who works effectively in mid-range for any Marvel Rivals team. However, his abilities to summon sea creatures prevent him from closing in on enemies and can deal a number of enemies some serious damage collectively.

Here are all of Namor’s abilities:

Normal Attack (Left Click): Trident of Neptune – Toss the trident forward, reducing Aquatic Dominion’s cooldown upon enemy impact.

Abilities:

Horn of Proteus (Q) – Summon Giganto to leap atop enemies within range.

Summon Giganto to leap atop enemies within range. Blessing of the Deep (LShift) – Summon a protective barrier while flying upwards, shielding Namor while disabling movement and skills use during its duration.

Summon a protective barrier while flying upwards, shielding Namor while disabling movement and skills use during its duration. Aquatic Dominion (E) – Summon a Monstro Spawn that can autonomously attack enemies.

Summon a Monstro Spawn that can autonomously attack enemies. Wrath of the Seven Seas (Right Click) – Launch the trident forward to damage nearby enemies, then direct all Monstro Spawn to perform an enhanced attack on the nearest hit enemy.

Team-Up Abilities (C): Frozen Spawn – Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor, who can then tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will.

Suggested Combo: Use Aquatic Dominion to summon a Monstro Spawn to strike at enemies, then use the Trident of Neptune to reduce the cooldown of Aquatic Dominion. Hit an enemy with Wrath of the Seven Seas to command all Monstro Spawns to launch enhanced attacks.

While using Namor, you ought to focus on summoning creatures like Giganto or Monstro rather than relying on your trident to deal damage to enemies. Since Duelists are best suited to a team if they’re quick, Namor functions more like a Strategist since he can use his abilities to support allies.

