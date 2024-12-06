How to change your name in Marvel Rivals

Pick wrong or simply grown tired of your first choice in Marvel Rivals? Here’s a simple way to change your name in no time at all.

Starting up in any new multiplayer game can certainly be daunting. There’s all manner of systems to wrap your head around and for a hero shooter like Marvel Rivals, a wide range of characters to learn too.

Before the grind truly begins though, you’re faced with a big decision: What do you want your name to be? It’s a chance at a fresh identity or perhaps an opportunity to carry on the legacy of your longtime gamertag. Which will you pick?

Well, if you happen to dislike your name before long, thankfully Marvel Rivals has a solution. Here’s how you can change it in just a few steps.

NetEase Games NoobMaster69 just isn’t cutting it anymore? Fear not, you can change your name in Marvel Rivals.

Choosing your name for the first time

Upon loading up Marvel Rivals for the very first time, you’ll be greeted by a series of pop-ups. One is to simply agree to the terms of service, but the second is what you’re after. It’s here where you can choose your in-game name.

This is the name that’s displayed not only on your Nameplate and Career screen, but also directly in lobbies. Choose wisely as it’s the name everyone else will see in game.

It’s also worth bearing in mind, names are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once a name is taken, you can’t double up. Thus, if you’re after something unique, make sure to hop in as soon as possible before it’s gone.

Changing your name in Marvel Rivals

Thankfully, if you do wish to change your name down the line, that option is available in Marvel Rivals. It’s a simple matter of heading to the in-game store.

In the game’s store, tab across to the Items page. At the time of writing, just one Item is available for purchase; a Rename Card.

NetEase Games The Rename Card is available to purchase in the Marvel Rivals store.

As the name implies, this is the Item you need to purchase in order to change your name in Marvel Rivals. It comes in at a cost of 500 Units but can only be purchased once every seven days.

Units, the most common currency in the game today, can be obtained by completing missions or even through the Season 0 Battle Pass. You can also directly transfer other currencies like Lattice, the game’s premium money, into Units if you need.