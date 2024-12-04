How to get Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin for free in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals devs have just shared a peek at a new Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin, which players can claim for free. Here’s how to get it.

The lead-up to Marvel Rivals has been plenty busy as devs have teased a plethora of new content coming to the game, such as new characters, maps, cosmetics, and skins.

As we get closer to the game’s December 6 launch, an all-new Iron Man skin has now been revealed too. Unlike the Peni Parker skin, which requires a particular subscription, this one is completely free, so anyone can get it easily.

Article continues after ad

Whether you are planning to be an Iron Man main or not, this would be a great addition to your cosmetic collection. So, here’s how to get it.

How to claim the Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin for free in Marvel Rivals

The free Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin in Marvel Rivals can be obtained by redeeming a gift code. However, at the time of this writing, this code has yet to be revealed.

Article continues after ad

Rest assured, in a post on X, devs have confirmed that the code will be shared on December 6, 2024 (UTC) and that it will be available on all platforms.

Article continues after ad

As for how to redeem the code, there should be an option to do so in-game once it’s out on the same day. We’ll be sure to update this section once the code is available on their social media channels.

In the meantime, it’s worth knowing that this isn’t the only freebie players can get. Players can also snatch the Magneto Will of Galacta costume for free from Twitch Drops.

And if that’s not enough, these Drops come in two waves, offering a bunch of other rewards to welcome Season 0.

Article continues after ad

So far, things are already looking pretty bright for the game, often referred to as the Overwatch 2 killer. While you’re here, check out the full hero roster available upon launch, all the voice actors, and the game’s upcoming collab with Fortnite.