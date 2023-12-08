The Finals stuns at The Game Awards 2023 with stealth launch of full game

Embark Studio’s FPS The Finals shocked the audience at The Game Awards 2023 with a stealth launch of the full game.

The Finals made quite a splash in 2023, the free-to-play FPS produced by Embark Studios promised a highly action-packed shootout with destructible environments, deployable abilities, and much more.

The title saw several closed and open betas in the latter months of 2023, with the game capable of hosting multiplayer matches. Players could partake in various firefights, grabbing cash cubes and dumping them at objectives to win.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Now at The Game Awards 2023, The Finals has stunned audiences by stealth launching the full game. The devs have pushed the full game online in a surprise launch, with players on Steam able to play the game right away.

Article continues after ad

Embark Studios The Finals has announced that it has launched it’s full game tonight.

This article is currently being updated with further information.