Is Marvel Rivals on Xbox Game Pass?

Marvel Rivals is an upcoming PvP experience but will the new game be dropping on Xbox Game Pass? Continue reading to find out.

Marvel Rivals is an upcoming PvP experience that is already drawing major comparisons to Overwatch 2 and other similar video games. What sets Rivals apart is that the roster of characters are all well known and beloved Marvel heroes and villains. Gamers able to choose their character and battle against other iconic Marvel figures.

With gamers likely to dive into this upcoming PvP Marvel experience in droves, Xbox fans have been wondering if the game will be coming to Game Pass. Continue reading to find out if Marvel Rivals will be released on Xbox consoles and on Game Pass

Is Marvel Rivals coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Sorry Xbox users, Marvel Rivals is currently set to be a PC exclusive with no plans for Game Pass support out of the gate.

However, the developer behind the upcoming game recently revealed that console users should still hold out hope that Marvel Rivals will eventually be available to them.

Pure Xbox reporting that the devs are “actively exploring potential releases on other platforms”. Therefore, be sure to check back in here as we update you on all the latest Marvel Rivals Xbox release news and rumors.