Minecraft is now reaching its 13th year since its release back in 2011 – but is the game shutting down soon? Here’s everything you need to know.

From the moment it was released, it was clear that Minecraft was something special. Its creative freedom and simple gameplay allowed anyone to jump in and have a great time, no matter if they were playing with friends or alone.

Despite its success and long-lasting love, games don’t always last forever, and even the most popular titles have had to say goodbye on occasion. So, is Minecraft shutting down? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Minecraft shutting down? Mojang Support ending explained

No, Minecraft is not shutting down, and it doesn’t seem like it has any intention to. Especially given the upcoming updates players have to look forward to.

However, there is one vital part of Minecraft that is shutting down, Mojang Support. This X account was made in 2013 and acts as the main online support network for any Minecraft player having a problem in the game. In December 2023, it was announced that the account would be closing on January 27, 2024, with the admin directing players to the help site for Minecraft.

It’s not known why the account is shutting down, but it doesn’t mean the game will be ending any time soon.

So, there you have it, that’s all you need to know about whether Minecraft is shutting down. While hopping into a game with your friends or a solo world, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

