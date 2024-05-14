MTG Modern Horizons 3 reprints all-time great Commander

Kaalia of the Vast brings Angels, Dragons, and Demons together into one of the most popular and powerful decks the Commander format has ever seen.

Magic’s Modern Horizons 3 set has seen several leaks prior to Wizards’ spoiler season, and Kaalia has not yet been officially confirmed. We’ll keep you updated on the veracity of the Modern Horizons 3 leaks as the set’s launch approaches.

Kaalia is considered to be a ‘kill on sight’ Commander, and it isn’t hard to see why. Originally printed in the Heavenly Inferno pre-con deck, Kaalia joins cards like Edgar Markov and The Ur-Dragon as uber-powerful Commanders printed before the format’s explosion in popularity.

Article continues after ad

More recent Commander pre-cons, with the exception of Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s Quick Draw, are more measured in their power, but Kaalia stampedes ahead of the rest of the table from the minute she’s cast.

Angels, Demons, and Dragons are the iconic Creature types of white, black, and red mana respectively. As a result, there is no shortage of incredible cards to build a Kaalia deck around. What’s more, the vast majority of these Creatures share the Flying ability, meaning Kaalia can start dumping hugely powerful, hard-to-block threats onto the battlefield within the first few turns of the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kaalia enables you to ignore much of the standard deckbuilding advice around the mana curve and load your deck up with a wide variety of high mana value Creatures.

Alongside titanic Angels, Demons, and Dragons like Avacyn, Angel of Hope, and Rakdos, Patron of Chaos, the ‘tapped and attacking’ portion of Kaalia’s rules allow you to cheat out devastating one-turn-kill combos like Master of Cruelties with ease.

It’s yet to be seen whether Kaalia will have much impact in the Modern format, but her introduction to new Commander players is sure to make a splash. While Modern Horizons 3 is primarily geared towards the Modern format, Commander’s dominance of the Magic scene cannot be denied, as MH3 leaks continue to show.