Where to get Fate Fabric in Hades 2

Melvin Mathew
The Wretched Broker in Hades 2Supergiant Games

Hades 2‘s world is laden with a plethora of items to collect. One such item is the Fate Fabric and here is how you can get it in the game.

To craft items in Hades 2, you will need to collect various resources such as Bronze, Gold or Tears. Fate Fabric is one such item in the game that you can use to craft items or perform incantations.

Fate Fabric is an item that you will require quite early on. However, if you’re having trouble locating it, we’ve narrowed down the best ways to acquire it and all the uses it has.

How to Get Fate Fabric in Hades 2

Broker in Hades 2Supergiant Games
The earliest and easiest way to get Fate Fabric is from the Broker.

There are a bunch of ways to get Fate Fabric in Hades 2, some are more time-consuming than others, while some require you to pay a certain amount. Here are all the methods:

  • The best way to get Fate Fabric is through the Wretched Broker as you can buy it off of him for 60 bones. You can get bones by completing tasks for the Fated List or by selling unwanted items to the Broker.
  • The second method is totally up to chance as you might encounter Arachne in Erebus on one of your runs. She will offer you an outfit that will give you 60 Armor and one Fate Fabric.
  • Another method to get Fate Fabric is to talk to Charon the merchant which will unlock Obol Points. You earn one Obol Point by spending 1,000 gold on items offered by Charon. After unlocking the first Obol Point, you will notice a small box near the Broker. You can use your Obol Points to purchase resources in bulk from this location, including Fate Fabric.

How to use Fate Fabric?

Making Shadow Extraction using Fate FabricSupergiant Games
Making Shadow Extraction using Fate Fabric.

Fate Fabric is used to craft various items and to perform incantations. Here’s a list of every use this item has in the game:

Shadow Extraction: One of the earliest uses of the Fate Fabric is to craft Shadow Extraction which is then used to make Shadows. Here’s the recipe:

  • Fate Fabric x3
  • Ashes x30
  • Psyche x30

Rod of Fishing: As the name suggests, used to fish.

  • Fate Fabric x2
  • Bronze x1

Consecration of Ashes: This is an incantation that lets you upgrade your Tarot Arcana cards. Here’s how you can make it:

  • Fate Fabric x6
  • Ashes x6
  • Cinder x1

Doomed Beckoning: This is another incantation that makes Moros spawn at the crossroads. Here’s the recipe:

  • Fate Fabric x3
  • Nightshade x3

About The Author

Melvin Mathew

Melvin is a games and guide writer at Dexerto. He is an avid gamer and cinephile. When he's not breaking his controller while playing Soulsborne games, he's watching films and making small lists on Letterboxd. When he's not playing games or watching movies, he's probably breaking his shin while skateboarding.

