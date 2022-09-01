Hogwarts Legacy Common Room tour shows hidden detail from the books

In a Hogwarts Legacy featurette, developers took viewers on House Common Room tours that tease hidden details talked about in the book series.

Throughout the last several months, WB Games has continued to showcase more of Hogwarts Legacy in action.

And now that the Harry Potter prequel game has a firm release date, the publisher will undoubtedly peel back the curtain further in the months ahead.

Set in the late 19th Century, Hogwarts Legacy will invite players on an adventure set long before Lord Voldemort’s rise to power. But the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry should still feel familiar to those well-versed in the book and movie lore.

Hogwarts Legacy Common Room video teases hidden details

Since September 1 marks the first day of the school year at Hogwarts, WB Games unleashed a Hogwarts Legacy featurette and tour videos.

A developer notes partway through the featurette that in building the Common Room of House Gryffindor, the team made sure to maintain the iconic design fans know and love.

But features such as the “entrance tunnel described in the books” will make an appearance; meanwhile, films like the Prisoner of Azkaban show the Fat Lady painting as a doorway directly into the Common area without a tunnel.

Of course, seldom-seen Houses will be available to explore in Hogwarts Legacy, as well. The Hufflepuff Common Room is shown at the very end of the above featurette, for example.

The slithering serpent that unlocks access to the Slytherin Common Room also features in the Hogwarts Legacy tour videos.

Needless to say, players will have plenty of ground to cover when the long-awaited RPG finally arrives next year.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on February 10, 2023 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. A Nintendo Switch version will arrive sometime later on an as yet unspecified date.