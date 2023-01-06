Is Atomic Heart on Xbox Game Pass?

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Atomic Heart, the bizarre FPS from Mundfish, has caught the eye of many fans since it was revealed, but Xbox players will no doubt be wondering if it’s coming to Game Pass. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about if Atomic Heart will be on Xbox Game Pass.

Atomic Heart made quite the impression when it was announced back in 2018, thanks to flashy combat and creative enemy design. Then it seemed to vanish, with fans desperate to see and hear more about the striking title.

Fast forward five years and Atomic Heart is finally about to release, and players are itching to hop into this twisted version of the 1950s Soviet Union. But before parting ways with any money, Xbox users will be desperate to know if it’s joining the Game Pass lineup.

Luckily, we’ve put together an easy guide on everything you need to know about Atomic Heart on Xbox Game Pass.

Is Atomic Heart available on Xbox Game Pass?

Good news, Atomic Heart is available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, meaning anyone subscribed to the service can jump into the game when it launches on February 21, 2023 for no extra cost. It’s also available to pre-load right now if you want to save yourself time on release day.

Anyone not signed up can still play Atomic Heart, but they will have to purchase it from the Xbox Store or on disc at full price.

Luckily for PlayStation fans, although Atomic Heart is coming to Game Pass immediately, it isn’t exclusive to Xbox platforms. However, PS4 or PS5 owners will be forced to pay the full price of $59.99 (£54.99).

Where to buy Xbox Game Pass

If you’re not an Xbox Game Pass remember but the like the idea of trying out Atomic Heart, you can sign up for the service on the official Xbox website. Simply follow the steps, enter your details, and choose your tier.

We’ve got a breakdown of each edition below:

Standard ($9.99 / £7.99): Access to the Game Pass library consisting of hundreds of games, as well as Xbox exclusives on day one.

Access to the Game Pass library consisting of hundreds of games, as well as Xbox exclusives on day one. Ultimate ($14.99/£10.99): Everything in the Standard tier as well as Xbox Live Gold, allowing you to play online.

