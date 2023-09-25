Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a significant moment in the series’ history. Not only is it a landmark return for the dormant franchise, but it’s a shift toward classic gameplay. If you’re keen on getting a piece of the action, then let’s walk you through the status of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Xbox Game Pass.

It’s been nearly three years since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. While there was nothing fundamentally wrong with the RPG title, it seems that players had lost interest in Ubisoft’s long-running adventure game. Now, new life is being pumped into the franchise with Mirage.

One of the hot topics that crop up with nearly every new AAA release concerns Game Pass. Microsoft’s value-for-money service makes a ton of newly released titles available on day one as part of the subscription service. This is why we’re going to discuss the status of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Xbox Game Pass for you today.

Ubisoft

Will AC Mirage be on Xbox Game Pass?

It doesn’t appear that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be heading to Xbox Game Pass as neither Ubisoft nor Microsoft has said this, nor has any trailer or listing suggested this will be the case.

This is a disappointment for Game Pass subscribers no doubt, but likely won’t be the end of the world. There are tons of games out on the service at the minute with many more to come.

However, if you are an AC fan, then don’t get discouraged. Assassin’s Creed Origins is on XGP at the time of writing, as is AC Odyssey. So there’s clearly a precedent set already and Ubisoft and Microsoft have no issues working together to bring the series to the paid subscription platform.

Long story short, there’s every chance that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be on Xbox Game Pass in the future. If this turns out to be the case, we’ll update this guide and inform you of this change.

Until anything is confirmed, check out the full PC Requirements for the title, along with our thoughts based on the preview build.