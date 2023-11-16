How to unlock the Ritualist in Remnant 2: The Awakened King

Remnant 2: The Awakened King is a DLC that introduces a lot of new features to the game including a new region, Archetype, and multiple bosses. Here is a guide on how to get access to the Ritualist, which is the brand-new Archetype that was added alongside the DLC.

Remnant 2 has been a fairly successful game ever since its release. There have been a few complaints surrounding a few bosses that might be a bit too hard. However, the overall reception surrounding the game has been positive.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the hype surrounding its DLC is also quite high. As it happens, the developers have introduced a brand new Archetype in the game called the Ritualist as part of The Awakened King DLC.

Here is what we know on how to unlock it in Remnant 2: The Awakened KIng.

Gunfire Games The Ritualist is a brand new class in Remnant 2

Guide to unlock the Ritualist in Remnant 2: The Awakened King

The steps you need to follow if you are willing to unlock the Ritualist have been listed below:

Install The Awakened King DLC and travel to Forlorn Coast , which is filled with Dran enemies

, which is filled with Dran enemies Upon reaching the coast, explore a bit, until you reach the Sunken Haunt area

area Explore this area and defeat the Sunken Witch boss

boss Upon defeating the boss, make your way to the Drowned Wen and proceed to the dockyard

and proceed to the dockyard In the dockyard, you will find several boats to jump on

These boats are placed in a way where they form a pathway that leads to a cave

Jump across the boats until you reach the aforementioned cave

Upon entering the cave, defeat the enemies and pick up the Ragged Poppet item

Once you have access to this item, travel to Wallace in Ward 13. This item can be exchanged for 5 Lumenite Crystals and a Cursed Effigy. Finally, all you need to do is equip the Engram and you’ll have access to the Ritualist Archetype.

One thing to note here is that the exploration of Forlorn Coast is fairly simple. Your path until Drowned Wen is linear and you can reach the area quickly. However, once you reach the dockyard, make sure to kill all the enemies before attempting the jumping puzzle. Remember, if you fall into the water, you will instantly die.

This is all you need to know surrounding the Ritualist Archetype in Remnant 2. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

