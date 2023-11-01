Remnant 2: The Awakened King – Release date, platforms, price, trailer, and more

Here’s everything you need to know about Remnant 2: The Awakened King, the first of three planned expansions for Soulslike.

As Gunfire Games promised on the game’s release, their celebrated Soulslike sequel Remnant 2 has a number of expansions on the way. The first of these is The Awakened King, which will add a whole heap of exciting content to the base game including new storylines, weapons, environments, and a brand new Archetype known as the Ritualist.

With fans eager to jump back into Remnant 2, here’s all the information you need on Remnant 2: The Awakened King, including its release date, platforms, price, and trailer.

Contents

Remnant 2: The Awakened King will be released on November 14, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

There is no official timeline as of yet for the remaining two expansions, though they will be released sometime during 2024.

Remnant 2: The Awakened King price

For those who own the Ultimate Edition of Remnant 2, both The Awakened King and the two subsequent expansions are included free of charge. Otherwise, the The Awakened King can be purchased alone for $9.99 or as part of a three DLC bundle for $24.99.

Remnant 2: The Awakened King trailer

On November 1, 2023, an official teaser trailer was released for Remnant 2’s first DLC, The Awakened King. Check it out below.

The blurb for Remnant 2: The Awakened King also offers some insight into the DLC’s story:

“The One True King has awakened and is out for blood. Corrupted by the Root during his near-death slumber, the mad king sees betrayal at every turn and is on a rampage of revenge. Since his castle first arrived in a Dran coastal town, the tides are angry and the weather is chaotic, surfacing all manner of creatures from the depths and leaving many mysteries in its wake.”

