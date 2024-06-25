How to get Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Twitch drops

Final Fantasy XIV is introducing Twitch drops to celebrate the release of the new Dawntrail expansion, here’s how to get the Chocorpokkur mount and other rewards for yourself.

Dawntrail is right around the corner for Final Fantasy XIV. The new expansion will be bringing tons of new content to the MMO, including a new MSQ, new dungeons, and new jobs. To celebrate and ring in the major update, the devs are introducing Twitch drops for players.

Looking to reap the rewards for yourself? Here’s how to get them.

The new FFXIV Twitch drop campaign will begin on July 2, 2024, alongside the main release of Dawntrail. It will run for the remainder of the month and end on July 29, 2024. This gives players about four weeks to clock in the hours required for all the rewards.

How to get FFXIV Dawntrail Twitch drops

Grabbing the Twitch drops for Final Fantasy XIV requires you to watch any Twitch channel streaming FFXIV Online with the “Viewer Rewards” tag. You’ll need to make sure you’re logged into your Twitch account and from there you’re free to start watching, no account linking is required.

Here’s what’s on offer for the FFXIV Dawntrail Twitch Drops:

1 Hour Watched: EXP Boost Meal Set (Buttery Mogbiscuit & Fat Choco Choco) x10

3 Hours Watched: Aetheryte Ticket x10

6 Hours Watched: Chocorpokkur Whistle (Mount) x1

These rewards will come in the form of a redeemable code usable on the Mog Station.

How to redeem FFXIV Twitch drops

Redeeming the Twitch drops will require you to log into the Final Fantasy XIV: Mog Station with your Square Enix account.

From there you can head to “Enter Item Code” which can be found under the Registrations Codes tab. Make sure you select the appropriate service account and character to receive the items before redeeming.

Square Enix You’ll want to find this adorable Moogle to redeem your codes.

It’s also worth noting that if you don’t currently have an active Final Fantasy XIV subscription or are on a free trial account, you won’t be able to redeem the codes.