How to get Sea of Thieves Twitch drops: Free Eastern Winds Ruby ship set

Sea of Thieves is offering all budding pirates the chance to win some free ship cosmetics. So, here’s how to get hold of the Eastern Winds Ruby ship set through Twitch drops.

Twitch drops are a fantastic way to get hold of some free loot in your favorite game, and Sea of Thieves is no different. After all, why wouldn’t you want to personalize your ship, it’s the most important part of a pirate’s life.

Thankfully, Sea of Thieves is now offering players the chance to get some stunning new ship cosmetics, just by watching Twitch. So, with that in mind, here’s how to get the Sea of Thieves Eastern Winds Ruby ship set through Twitch drops.

Contents

Sea of Thieves Twitch drops event duration

Rare

The Sea of Thieves Twitch drops began on March 15, 2024 and will end at 10 am UTC on March 18, 2024.

Players only have four days to grab these rewards so you’ll have to be quick if you want to unlock the free ship cosmetics.

How to claim Sea of Thieves Twitch drops

To claim the Sea of Thieves Twitch drops you’ll need to follow the simple instructions outlined below:

Log in to Twitch via the official Sea of Thieves site. Go to the Twitch website. Watch one of the listed Sea of Thieves streamers. Claim your reward on Twitch when you receive a notification. Head into Sea of Thieves and your rewards will be waiting.

One vital element to remember is that you have to watch for at least one hour before claiming each reward. Every item requires a separate hour..

All Sea of Thieves Twitch drops

Rare

Players can gain some stunning ship cosmetics from the Sea of Thieves Twitc drops. They have been listed below:

Eastern Winds Ruby Figurehead

Eastern Winds Ruby Flag

Eastern Winds Ruby Hull

Eastern Winds Ruby Wheel

If there are any more Twitch drops in the Sea of Thieves we’ll be sure to update this article so be sure to check back soon.

