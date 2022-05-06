Everything in Lost Ark’s Destined for Destruction update: New raids, Destroyer Advanced Class

Lost Ark’s Destined for Destruction update is bringing a ton of new content to the game. From the arrival of Legion raids to the Warrior’s brand-new Destroyer Advanced Class, there’s a lot to unpack in Smilegate’s latest update.

Whether you’re looking to get into some challenging new boss fights, pick up the brutal new Warrior variant, or spec out with a new kind of powerful new gear, this update has a lot in store for dedicated fans.

While all of it is brand new to the Western version of the game, those who have played the original Eastern release will be familiar with a lot of these changes.

Advertisement

Everything coming in Lost Ark’s Destined for Destruction update

The biggest talking point in DfD is the introduction of Legion Raids to the Western edition of the game.

These are challenging events that take far more coordination than your average gameplay.

Up first is Valtan, an eight-player Raid that features two built-in checkpoints to save players’ progress as well as “a swathe of new mechanics.”

Players will need to be Item Level 1415 to attempt the normal version of this one, with the harder version unlocking at 1445.

Valtan also represents the first chance to unlock items of the new Relic rarity level.

These precious new add-ons promise bigger stat bonuses along with more engraving nodes for even bigger power spikes (which should pair up nicely with the Glavier Advanced Class that was released back in April)

Advertisement

Another Guardian raid is coming as well, with Deskaluda joining the others as either a solo or three-man encounter,

Just like Valtan, players will need to reach Item Level 1415 to take this one on, and Relic materials will also drop here.

New Destroyer Advanced Class for Warriors

The hammer-wielding Destroyer Advanced Class is also hitting the battlefield as the fourth Warrior AC, joining Berserker, Paladin, and Gunlancer as specialization options.

Built as the ultimate front-liner option, this devastating new class is all about getting into the heart of the action and disrupting things through manipulating gravity itself.

Those are all of the biggest changes coming in Destined for Destruction! For the full breakdown, check out the other update notes from the developer blog.

Advertisement

Lost Ark Destined for Destruction update: Full patch notes

CHALLENGE GUARDIAN RAIDS

Challenge Guardian Raids will add a new weekly activity for players looking for a challenge. Each week, players can attempt to defeat three Challenge Guardians. Every Guardian has their own required item level to enter, and each week one Guardian will rotate out, replaced by a different foe. Differing from a normal Guardian Raid, Challenge Guardian Raids will apply ‘Scale of Balance’ so that your characters’ item level will be adjusted appropriately to that of their enemy. Additionally, players cannot use the Battle Workshop in the raid region. However, with increased challenge comes increased rewards. Rewards for each Challenge Guardian can be obtained once per roster, per week, and offer more diverse rewards than normal Guardian Raids.

NEW QUESTS & OPEN WORLD ACTIVITIES

South Vern Activities – Chaos Line Hard Mode, Thunderwings Field Boss, the South Vern Chaos Gate, South Vern Ghost Ship, and South Vern Chaos Dungeons will all be arriving in Arkesia.

Advertisement

Wild Wings Island – Arkesia is a vast land, filled with a myriad of menacing and sometimes, well, less-menacing threats. Seeking revenge for eating their friends and family, Crispy Golden Chickings are planning to raid the island. Players turn into a chicken or beer to battle the Chicking boss to earn event coins. The quicker you defeat waves of enemies, the quicker more Chickings appear and the more coins you can earn! Wild Wings Island is a new event island where players can participate in co-op quests or join solo to help suppress this unique uprising.

NEW GUILD ACTIVITIES

While being in a guild has been a helpful source of finding raid groups and providing benefits like the guild shop, new PvE and PvP guild activities will be arriving in May. Issue challenges across Arkesia to control guild bases to prove your guild is the best around.

Advertisement

Island Siege – A PvP guild activity that allows you to battle other guilds in PvP combat. Your ranking is determined by how many points you earn from capturing objectives and defeating enemy players. Earn rewards and perks like gems, accessories, ability stones and more.

Raid Match – Enter a base with your guild and challenge the powerful Sylmael Devourer. Once summoned, you’ll have limited-time to cooperate with your guild and quickly destroy the Sylmael Devourer. The faster you kill, the more you move up in the guild rankings.

If you’re not in a guild yet, time to start searching! You can use the [Alt-U] hotkey or find the guild menu on the list of menus by pressing escape. Once there, if you’re not in a guild, you can browse through and apply! Many awesome Lost Ark content creators also have series of guilds for their communities, so make sure to see if there are guilds for any communities or friend groups you might already be a part of.

NERIA’S WARDROBE

We heard players wanted more skins, so we’re adding a month of Neria’s Wardrobe alongside the normal store updates that will happen in May. Neria’s Wardrobe is a limited-time skin shop that sells individual skins (head, chest, pants, etc.), and will be around for roughly a month. Players can buy individual items for their character, such as snapback hats, t-shirts, jeans, fit and flare dresses, and more. Your character will be modeling modern fashion while fighting epic bosses.

QUALITY OF LIFE UPDATES

May will also introduce a bunch of quality of life changes, including front and back attack indicators, the ability to check daily & weekly content participation in a new menu, UI updates, improved party finder & party invites, updated loot dismantling, convenience features for Market/Auction House, and a few fun features, like being able to randomly summon favorited mounts and new hairstyles for customization!

BALANCE TUNING & UPDATES

Including a recent rework of the Destroyer Advanced Class to increase his impact on the battlefield, Smilegate RPG recently released a balance patch on many of the Advanced Classes to tune, update, and further define these classes’ roles on the battlefield. We’ll provide more specifics for players unfamiliar with these changes in the release notes, but you can look forward to these changes coming to Arkesia alongside the Destroyer.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re excited for the new activities coming to Arkesia later in May, seeing players attempt the first Legion Raid, participate in more end-game content, and watching Guild vs. Guild action ramp up. We know that players are always curious what’s on the horizon. Now that we’ve locked in Valtan, Deskaluda, & more end-game content for May, we’ll be taking a look at the roadmap for summer and share a glance later this month at our plans. As always, we’ll continue monitoring player data and feedback into our decision making, and look forward to hearing your thoughts.

We appreciate and thank you for your continued support as we progress on this adventure together!