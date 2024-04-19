How to get No Rest for the Wicked Twitch drops: Armor Shard, Fallen Ember & more

No Rest for the Wicked has been released in early access and you can now claim a bunch of drops by watching livestreams on Twitch. Here’s how to do that with all the rewards listed.

Twitch has a system called drops which are a great way for players to earn special rewards for free. These rewards are all in-game items and are only available for a limited time.

All you need to do is watch livestreams on the platform for a particular period of time and that’s about it. With that said, here are all the Twitch drops you can earn for No Rest for the Wicked along with the entire event duration, and how to claim.

Article continues after ad

Contents

No Rest for the Wicked Twitch drops event duration

No Rest for the Wicked Twitch drops event started on April 18 and will end on May 6, 2024, at 9 am PDT.

The campaign will run for 18 days in total, which means you should have enough time to claim all the rewards.

Article continues after ad

Private Division

How to claim No Rest for the Wicked Twitch drops

To claim the No Rest for the Wicked drops, all you need to do is:

Hop on to any drop-enabled livestream. Watch it for a total of 4 hours. Head over to Twitch’s Inventory page to claim all the rewards you’ve earned. Now, link your Twitch account with No Rest for the Wicked official website. Once you’ve done that, wait for the game’s prologue to end. Then, head over to Captain Randolph in Sacrament, speak to him, and choose “Entitlements”.

All No Rest for the Wicked Twitch drops

You can earn a total of four drops from Twitch during this event and here’s a list of all of them:

Watch for 1 hour to get Armor Shard.

to get Watch for 2 hours to get Weapon Shard.

to get Watch for 3 hours to get Fallen Ember x2.

to get Watch for 4 hours to get the “Flex” Emote.

Armor Shard is a crafting ingredient and you can use it to craft or upgrade different types of armor. Weapon Shards will help you craft or upgrade weapons in No Rest for the Wicked, which can go a long way in surviving while taking damage from powerful enemies.

Article continues after ad

Fallen Embers are consumables that you can either use to trade or enter the Cerim’s Crucible dungeon.

For more on No Rest for the Wicked, check our other guides below:

No Rest for the Wicked hub | Does No Rest for the Wicked have co-op and multiplayer? | Can you play No Rest for the Wicked offline?