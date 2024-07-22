How to get Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops

Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops enable players to claim an access code to join the upcoming Closed Beta test, and here’s how you can get it.

The Marvel Rivals Closed Beta is almost here, and just as the hype continues to mount, the dev team has just announced that there’ll be an “exciting” live stream along with Twitch Drops players can claim. So far, it’s confirmed that the Twitch Drops will be in the form of a code to join the Closed Beta.

So, if you’re looking to try out all the new heroes, grab an exclusive skin, or simply want to try the Beta out – it’s definitely something you won’t want to miss. Like any other Twitch Drops, this is, after all, a limited-time campaign.

Read on to find out how to get and claim the Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops.

Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops schedule

The Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops campaign will run from July 25 until July 28, 2024. During this period, players can stay tuned in live streams under the Marvel Rivals category to get a CBT key for Steam, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X/S.

The minimum watch time to get the drop is 60 minutes. According to Marvel Rivals’ official website, once completed, you’ll be able to snatch the key from their website.

Additionally, it’s worth knowing that the keys will refresh at 00:00 UTC on the official website each day, which is at 5 PM PDT and 8 PM EDT.

Players who already received a key from Twitch Drops will later be able to claim one additional key for a friend once they reach level six in the game.

How to claim Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops

To claim the Twitch Drops, you’ll first need to connect your Marvel Rivals account with Twitch. Assuming this works like most Twitch Drops, this can usually be done by heading to the “Drops & Rewards” option on Twitch or visiting the Marvel Rivals website.

Once a Twitch Drops campaign is live, you’ll be able to see it under the “Drops & Rewards” tab when you click your profile icon on Twitch.

Scroll down until you find Marvel Rivals, then click the option to connect your account. From here, all you need to do is follow the rest of the prompt. We’ll be sure to update this section once more information is available.