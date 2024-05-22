How to get Wuthering Waves Twitch drops: Astrites, Shell Credit, more

Wuthering Waves Twitch drops enable players to claim some Astrites and other helpful materials, so here’s how to get hold of these in-game goodies.

To celebrate the release of Wuthering Waves, the developers have teamed up with Twitch to give players some extra items. During the promotional event, players can get Astrites, Shell Credits, Advanced Energy Core, and more.

So, whether you’re aiming to roll on the current Wuthering Waves banner or save for future characters, then you’ll want to claim all the latest rewards.

Without further ado, here’s how you can get Wuthering Waves Twitch drops and what items are currently available.

Wuthering Waves Twitch drops event duration

The Wuthering Waves Twitch drops event kicked off on May 22, 2024, and concludes on June 22, 2024.

How to claim Wuthering Waves Twitch drops?

Kuro Game Wuthering Waves Twitch drops are easy to claim.

To claim Wuthering Waves Twitch drops, you must first unlock the Redemption Code function. This is unlocked once you’ve reached Union Level 2 on your account. When you have achieved this, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Log into Twitch via a web browser or mobile device.

via a web browser or mobile device. Gift or buy two Twitch subscriptions of any tier to any streamers in the Wuthering Waves category . (Prime Subs are excluded).

. (Prime Subs are excluded). Once you’ve earned a Twitch Drop, go to your Twitch Inventory page and click ‘ Claim Now ‘ to add it to your game.

page and click ‘ ‘ to add it to your game. Now head over to Wuthering Waves and select your server and enter the game .

. Go to ‘ Settings ‘, ‘ Other ‘, and then ‘ Redemption Code ‘.

‘, ‘ ‘, and then ‘ ‘. Enter the redemption code and hit ‘Confirm’ to redeem rewards.

to redeem rewards. Your rewards will then be sent to your in-game mail.

It’s important to note that, any subscriptions made while the channel is not actively streaming Wuthering Waves under the designated category will not count towards the campaign. The Redemption code obtained during the event will expire on August 31, 2024, at 8:59 PT, so be sure to redeem all your rewards before this deadline.

All Wuthering Waves Twitch drops

There are currently five Wuthering Waves Twitch drops that can be claimed, with Astrites and Shell Credits being among them. The devs have yet to reveal the exact quantities of each reward, but we’ve listed all the items available below:

Incomplete Overlord Class Echo

Advanced Resonance Potion

Advanced Energy Core

Astrites

Shell Credits

Now that you know how to claim Wuthering Waves Twitch drops, be sure to head over to our current banner hub to see who you can roll for.