What is Bench Boost in Fantasy Premier League & how to use it

The Bench Boost can completely change your season in Fantasy Premier League, especially if you plan it well. Here, we go through exactly what it is and how best to use it.

Using your ‘chips’ in Fantasy Premier League wisely is guaranteed to cause major point swings and could ultimately win you your mini-leagues if done well.

With the Wildcard, Free Hit, Triple Captain, and Bench Boost chips there to utilize throughout the season, you’ll want to know exactly what you’re doing with them to maximize your points potential.

So, what exactly is the bench boost in FPL and how is the best way to use it?

FPL Bench Boost: What is it?

The Bench Boost chip in Fantasy Premier League is pretty self-explanatory: for the one Gameweek you use it, your bench players will also earn points, on top of your regular starting 11.

In a good gameweek, this could earn you a huge extra haul to get ahead of your mini-league rivals, that’s why it’s so important to use it well.

With that in mind, when is the best time to use Bench Boost in FPL?

How to use Bench Boost in FPL

Planning for your bench boost can be somewhat stressful, as it often feels like you might miss the best time to use it.

Our advice would often be to target a double gameweek (DGW), but you have to do so over the course of several weeks.

Fantasy Premier League The Bench Boost can be huge in FPL, as long as you use it well.

The best time to use a Bench Boost often turns out to be straight after a wildcard. If you Wildcard the week before a DGW with a Bench Boost in mind, then you’ll be perfectly set up for the double week with up to 15 players that all have two fixtures instead of one.

This doesn’t always work out, of course, but doing this maximizes your points opportunities. Alternatively, if you find yourself in a position with a strong starting 11 and 4 players on the bench that all have great fixtures, you might want to just take the punt and see if it works out for you.

That’s our advice on using the Bench Boost, but you should also check out our advice on the Triple Captain and Free Hit to make the most of all of your chips.

