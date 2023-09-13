Fantasy Premier League tips: Best Gameweek 5 team, who to buy & sell, injuries, more

The Fantasy Premier League 2023/24 season is now well underway, and the first international break is now over and done with. This page will give you all the information you need each week, from the best AI FPL team, to top differentials, key injuries, and bans that might affect your team. Here are our best FPL tips ahead of Gameweek 5.

Getting a strong start in Fantasy Premier League isn’t going to be the be-all and end-all for your overall rank by the close of the season, but a good start definitely means you’ll be in a far better position, especially as under-performing FPL players attempt to play catch up.

From this point onwards, it’s time to start planning ahead for your first Wildcard (if you haven’t used it already) and how to get the most out of your team in the weeks before that.

But you also want to be as informed as possible to be on top of all of the possibilities for your team and help you plan ahead — that’s where our best FPL tips come in. Here, we’ve gone through everything you need to know for Gameweek 5, but it’ll be updated at the start of every single Gameweek so you can see the best teams, differentials, who to buy and sell, and more.

Contents

Best AI FPL team — Gameweek 5

According to FantasyFootballHub’s handy AI team generator, the best team for Gameweeks 5-8 features a number of Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United assets.

It uses the very meta 3-5-2 formation that appears to be the go-to for most FPL players this season, with a strong midfield. Here’s what AI selects as the best GW5 team:

FantasyFootballHub This is the best wildcard team in Gameweek 5 according to FantasyFootballHub

Of course, this may continue changing in the lead-up to the Gameweek 5 deadline on Saturday, September 16, as more players get injured or other factors change.

Who to buy & sell in FPL Gameweek 5

With the first four gameweeks out of the way, it’s time to start planning long-term for the coming few gameweeks, and that’ll involve making informed decisions on the best players to bring in or remove from your team.

Here are our recommendations on players to buy and sell, based on form, ownership, and projected performances going forward:

Who to buy in Gameweek 5

Fabian Schar (5.0m) Form: 1.0

Heung-min Son (9.1m) Form: 8.7

Gabriel Jesus (7.9m) Form: 2.3



Who to sell in Gameweek 5

Jordan Pickford (4.5m) Form: 1.0

Gabriel Martinelli (7.9m) Form: 3.3

João Pedro (5.5m) Form: 1.0



Starting from this week, you want to target players with good fixture runs until you use your wildcard, with many players targeting around Gameweek 9 as the time to use theirs. Gabriel Jesus is back and scored in his 14-minute cameo against United, feeling like a more secure FWD option than the likes of Nicolas Jackson or Darwin Nuñez. Elsewhere, Son is on fine form, and Schar could power through Newcastle’s turning fixture run and is 1.5m cheaper than Trippier, who has disappointed so far.

As for who to sell, now’s the time to offload Pickford if you have the chance. He’s been nothing but disappointing and while we don’t normally advise using a free transfer on a goalkeeper, if there are no other pressing issues in your team, then it’s time for Pickford to go. Outfield, both Martinelli and Pedro still have relatively high ownership, but their performances are waning or, in Pedro’s case, his minutes look to deplete even further.

Best differentials for FPL GW5

A good differential pick can see you flying up the FPL rankings, with low-owned players securing huge hauls to get the better of your mini-league opponents. We typically look for differentials with ownership percentages lower than 10%.

Here are some of our picks for the best differentials for Gameweek 5, with all ownership details correct at the time of writing:

Flekken (4.5, GK) Ownership: 2.9%

Lucas Digne (4.5, DEF) Ownership: 3.3%

Christian Eriksen (5.9, MID) Ownership: 0.6%

Dominik Szoboszlai (7.0, MID) Ownership: 4.5%

Taiwo Awoniyi (6.6, FWD) Ownership: 4.9%



Key injuries or bans in Gameweek 5

Injuries and bans have scarpered many a good FPL plan over the years, and the start of the 2023/24 season is no different. Here are the key injuries so far and their % chance of playing or expected return date, according to the FPL website:

*Please note that this isn’t all injuries or bans but simply a large portion of the FPL assets who are unavailable

Raphael Varane (Sep 30)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (75%)

Sven Botman (25%)

Luke Shaw (Unknown return)

Jurriën Timber (Unknown return)

Tyrone Mings (Unknown return)

Trevoh Chalobah (Unknown return)

Seamus Coleman (Oct 21)

Wesley Fofana (Unknown return)

Jack Grealish (75%)

Christopher Nkunku (Unknown return)

Julio Enciso (Unknown return)

Ivan Toney (Jan 17)

Kevin De Bruyne (Dec 16)

Emiliano Buendia (Feb 10)

Michael Olise (Unknown return)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (50%)

Evan Ferguson (75%)

Be sure to check back for Gameweek 6 as we look at the best updated AI FPL team as well as which players you should be looking to buy or sell, an updated injury list, and more top differentials.

If you’re still looking for inspiration, make sure you check out our other FPL guides, too:

