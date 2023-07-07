Best players from promoted teams for Fantasy Premier League 2023/24

If you’re looking to pick up some differentials in Fantasy Premier League for 2023/24, you may want to look at some promoted players. Here are our top tips for players from Burnley, Luton Town, and Sheffield United.

When a new season of Fantasy Premier League gets underway, everyone rushes to get their first draft in order. Premium buys like Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Mo Salah, and Kevin De Bruyne are essential, but you need differentials too.

Sure, you can pick those up from long-established Premier League teams with some underpriced players, but if you really want to make a march up the leaderboards, then you can’t go wrong with newly-promoted players.

Burnley, Luton Town, and Sheffield United are the new boys to the league this year, and none of them have players priced over 5.5 million from the start. So, we’ve got a few interesting budget picks from each team that could help you this season.

Best Burnley players for FPL 2023/24

Dara O’Shea – 4.5 million – DEF

Conor Roberts – 4.5 million – DEF

Josh Brownhill – 5 million – MID

Burnley have always been tough to beat in the league, and that carried on under Vincent Kompany last season. So, it’s no shock we’re highlighting two defenders here, and three players with Premier League experience.

O’Shea is a new arrival at Turf Moor and should slot right into the half of a defence that kept 21 league clean sheets last season. On the other hand, Roberts was a key component of the Clarets promotion last term, but he’s a more attacking option. The Welshman chipped in with four goals and six assists last season. Both are worth 4.5 million and should be considered. Alternatively, you could take a look at 4.0 million Jordan Beyer, who we highlighted as one of our best budget defenders this FPL season.

Brownhill on the other hand may be a midfielder, but does his fair share of defensive work. He may not match his tally of seven goals from last season in the top flight, but he’s an all-around option that could rack up some sneaky points and is guaranteed minutes.

Best Sheffield United players for FPL 2023/24

Anel Ahmedhodžić – 4.5 million – DEF

Sander Berge – 5 million – MID

Iliman Ndiaye – 5.5 million – FWD

Sheffield United are a much-changed team since they last graced the Premier League, but they’ll still be a tough side to beat and will want to not become a Yo-Yo club.

Ahmedhodžić was a key contributor in their solid defence in the 2022/23 season, but he’s also a fantastic attacking option. The Swede bagged 6 goals last term and could be an absolute snip at 4.5 million.

Sander Berge will be the main man in midfield again, looking to build on his 6 goals and 5 assists from last season. As he keeps everything ticking over, he’s the man for bonus points when it comes to playing minutes, creating chances, and pass completion.

Ndiaye is an interesting option because he’s currently the source of much transfer talk, so he may leave the Blades before long. However, if he does stick around, the 14 goals and 10 assists are a tasty proposition. It’s worth noting, however, that his season could be interrupted by the AFCON as he represents Senegal.

Best Luton Town players for FPL 2023/24

Amari’i Bell – 4 million – DEF

Mads Andersen – 4 million – DEF

Carlton Morris – 5.5 million – FWD

Luton are everyone’s favorite to go straight back and be relegated. Some pundits have even tipped them to break Derby’s record low points tally of 11, so they’re not going to be on everyone’s radar. That’s why the likes of Amari’i Bell, Mads Andersen, and Carlton Morris are perfect.

Bell was a mainstay in the team that got promoted last season, with the left-back registering the second-most minutes of any other player. He’ll be in again from the start.

As a center-half, Andersen’s point-scoring chances are going to come from clean sheets, but the Dane is always a threat on the opposite end of the pitch, too. He only scored twice last season in League One, but had three big chances missed to his name, and averaged a fair amount of chances created too.

Morris bagged 20 goals and 7 assists in the Championship last season and, obviously, it’s going to be hard to replicate that. However, the target man is a handful for defenders, and at 5.5 million, a worthwhile punt to fill any bench or third striker slot for anyone wanting both Haaland and Kane in their teams.

As the three newly promoted sides make moves in the transfer window, we’ll likely make some changes to this list.

So, make sure you check back across the course of the summer.