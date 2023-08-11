What is Triple Captain in Fantasy Premier League & how to use it

The prospect of Fantasy Premier League’s Triple Captain bonus can be truly daunting. It’s a ton of pressure to use, but doing so can reap huge rewards. Let’s run you through the FPL TC feature and what it can do for you.

There are lowkey so many variables to juggle in Fantasy Premier League. Price changes, injury concerns, potential Blank and Double Gameweeks. There is actually a fair amount of strategy and planning required at times. More so when it comes to the use of the Triple Captain power-up.

If you’re struggling or need the perfect moment to execute a perfect Triple Captain play, then there’s a lot of thought that needs to go into it. Today, we’ll explain how many times you get to use it, what it does, and tips on the right time to commit to using it.

What does Triple Captain do in FPL?

Once activated, the Triple Captain chip will triple the points of the Fantasy Premier League player you decide to use it on.

Whereas the traditional captain mechanic will give one designated player double points, Triple Captain will literally go one better and triple any points they accumulate.

For example, it’s Gameweek 14 and you decide to activate it and Triple Captain Mo Salah. If he scores 9 points, he will return 18 points if you captain him, but if you use the Triple Captain chip on him he will score 27 points.

How many times can you use Triple Captain in FPL?

You can only use the Triple Captain chip once per season.

As we said, there is a great deal of pressure and anxiety surrounding the TC bonus because it’s imperative that players get the best use out of it. When you’re competing against multiple other players in a variety of leagues, you can get a huge boost from an expertly played Triple Captain chip.

When to use Triple Captain tips

Ideally, you want to use your Triple Captain chip when the right circumstances crop up: A Double Gameweek scenario or if a top points earner has a mouthwatering fixture.

The best option is the DGW instance. So, if Manchester City has a DGW situation and Haaland is flying as he did in the 22/23 season, then there’s good cause for you to use your Triple Captain chip on Haaland as he’ll have two chances to earn big points for you.

On the other hand, if you don’t think the perfect DGW opportunity will arrive, then you can always gamble on a single fixture. If Manchester City is at home, in form, and facing one of the weaker sides in the league, then you know there’s a chance that Haaland, if fit and starting, could net a healthy return.

It’s a gamble, especially if Haaland gets an injury 5 minutes into the game. You need to be smart about it.

That wraps up our in-depth guide on the Fantasy Premier League’s Triple Captain bonus. For more on the FPl and even more useful tips and advice, check out some of our other guides down below:

