Top 9 new Premier League signings for FPL: Best 2023/24 summer transfers

With the transfer market in full swing, new players are regularly being added to Fantasy Premier League. So, here are nine players that have moved to the Premier League that you should consider for your FPL side.

Whenever a Premier League season ends, all eyes quickly turn to the summer transfer window and which players might come into your club to try and turn their fortunes around.

Last summer saw the arrival of Erling Haaland to Manchester City and that proved to be the best signing for FPL in a long time. There have already been a few big splashes this summer, but it might be a little trickier to decide who you want to add this time around.

So, we’ve highlighted nine transfers that should have a decent impact on FPL this season. Most of these are new players to the Premier League, but we’ve got two returning faces as well.

Best summer transfers for FPL 2023/24

Harvey Barnes – 6.5m, Newcastle United

One of the familiar faces we’re highlighting here is Harvey Barnes. He’s joined Newcastle United from Leicester City and clocks in with a reasonable price tag of 6.5m in FPL.

The winger, who can play pretty much anywhere across the front three, is replacing Allan Saint-Maximin and should be a key outlet for Eddie Howe’s side. He banked 135 points last season with 13 goals and one assist in a struggling Leicester side. It may be difficult to replicate right away Newcastle’s difficult start to the season, but he’s proven to chip in with at least 12 goal contributions in the last four seasons.

Dexerto/Premier League Barnes is a reliable scorer in FPL and a bargain this year.

Christopher Nkunku – 7.5m, Chelsea

The former RB Leipzig forward has already shot into the top three picked strikers in FPL following his massive move to Chelsea. His pre-season form, where he’s bagged four goals and looked well suited to Mauricio Pochettino’s system.

We have also highlighted him as a potential trap given that he’s proving to be a popular pick and won’t help your ranking all that much — though poor performances could impact his value and your team’s value signficantly. That said, if he continues his pre-season form, who can argue with him being part of your front line?

Pau Torres – 4.5m, Aston Villa

After years of being linked with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, Pau Torres has finally moved to the Premier League and joined Aston Villa.

The Spanish defender is likely to be a key contributor for Unai Emery’s side this season and with a 4.5m price tag, he’s an interesting option. Villa kept 12 clean sheets last season, with the majority of those coming under Emery. Torres will solidify that further.

Moussa Diaby – 6.5m, Aston Villa

Another Villa man here as Moussa Diaby should definitely be a consideration for FPL teams. He clocks in with the same 6.5m price tag as Barnes, so they’ll be compared all year.

The winger is also comfortably anywhere across the forward line and has scored twice in pre-season so far. He’s always been a big assist and chance creator during his time in the Bundesliga – including eight last season – and should replicate that for Emery’s men.

Dexerto/Premier League Moussa Diaby will provide firepower to already tasty Villa forward line.

James Maddison – 7.5m, Spurs

Maddison has always been a reliable in option in FPL, given he took all of Leicester’s set pieces when available. Following the Foxes’ relegation, he’s now joined Spurs and will share some of that with Harry Kane – if he stays.

Regardless, the England midfielder will be the go-to creator for Spurs and should produce more than the 135 points he scored last season now he’s moving back up the table and has a fresh start.

Nicolas Jackson – 7.0m, Chelsea

Another impressive pre-season performer from Chelsea’s continued recruitment drive, Nicolas Jackson has scored two times and quickly settled into the team alongside the aforementioned Nkunku with three assists to boot.

At 7.0m, he’s hardly a bargain bin differential, but 13 goals and five assists last season for Villarreal certainly makes him someone to consider – especially given Chelsea’s start to the season.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7.0m, Liverpool

Szoboszlai is one of the new faces brought in to reshape Liverpool’s midfield. He’ll start alongside Alexis Mac Allister but his direct running and desire to get in and around the box makes his a more interesting option for us.

The Reds have a tricky start to their Premier League campaign and it may take a few games for ​​the Hungarian midfielder to repay that faith. Though, he’s worth sticking with after six goals and eight assists last term.

Dexerto/Premier League The talented Szoboszlai will be Liverpool’s main creator from the heart of midfielder.

Joao Pedro – 5.5m, Brighton & Hove Albion

Mitoma, March, Groß, and Ferguson might be the popular picks for Brighton attackers, but Joao Pedro is worth a bit of consideration too.

The young striker joined the club from Watford after bagging 11 goals in the Championship. He’s quick and direct and will fit in well with the Brighton attack. Though, he should split time with Danny Welbeck and Ferguson, so it could be a case of which man is in form gets the start.

Zeki Amdouni – 5.5m, Burnley

Another bit of a bargain buy, Amdouni looks set to be the new focal point of the Burnley attack. He joins the Clarets from FC Basel after firing home 12 goals last season in the Swiss Super League.

He may not prove to be as regular a scorer as some other attacking options, but at 5.5m and with plenty of chances set to come his way, the Swiss forward proves plenty of flexibility for teams. Though, there are some other names from newly promoted teams to consider as well.

