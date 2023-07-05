Top 50 best funny Fantasy Premier League team names for 2023/24 season

With the highly anticipated 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season just around the corner, football fans across the globe are busy strategizing and assembling their dream teams. But before that, perhaps the most important thing to consider is your team name. Here’s our ultimate list of the 50 best Fantasy Premier League team names for the upcoming season.

Before your Gameweek 1 team is locked in, one thing you’ll always want to impress your friends (and eventual FPL opponents) with is your team name. Each year, you get the chance to come up with the funniest or wittiest pun, playing on a player’s name or something football-related.

That does mean, though, that you have to come up with something fresh each year, and while it’s often a fun task, it can be tough thinking of one that you know will stand the test of time across the season.

So, with that said, here are our best FPL team names for 2023/24.

Best FPL 2023/24 team names

Here’s our list, consisting of some old classics as well as some more relevant to today:

Luke Shawshank

Giroud Awakening

The Wizard of Özil

Paqueta Rice

Gabriel Jesus Walks

Neves Gonna Give You Up

Alisson Wonderland

Maddison Square Garden

Stones Cold Steve Austin

Tarkowsky and Hutch

Silence of the Lahms

Bowen Arrow

Ødegaarden Party

Abra Dubravka

Lord of the Ings

Murder on Zidane Floor

Rice Rice Baby

The Big Lewandowski

Ayew Joking

Haven’t Jota Clue

Luke KyleWalker

Mane McPhee

Major League Saka

Nkunku Chanel

Obi-Wan Iwobi

Fred Dead Redemption

Cancelo Culture

Haa HaaLand

OverpRiced

Ctrl Alt De Ligt

Back of the Neto

Neville Wears Prada

Saka Potatoes

Make Emile of It

Willian Dollar Baby

Martial Mathers

N’Golo Kante Stop Me Now

Mason Mount Everest

Ederson Volleys

Bayer Neverlusen

Pathetico Madrid

Kinder Mbeumo

Deeney in a Bottle

Donny On Der Beach

Minority Laporte

Citizen Kane

Dukes of Hazard

Backstreet Moyes

Netflix and Chilwell

Gangsta’s Allardyce

Obviously, there are hundreds of other possible puns and names you can come up with, and that’s not including any personal jokes you might be able to come up with.

Make sure to check through our list ahead of the FPL 2023/24 launch date.