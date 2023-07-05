Top 50 best funny Fantasy Premier League team names for 2023/24 season
With the highly anticipated 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season just around the corner, football fans across the globe are busy strategizing and assembling their dream teams. But before that, perhaps the most important thing to consider is your team name. Here’s our ultimate list of the 50 best Fantasy Premier League team names for the upcoming season.
Before your Gameweek 1 team is locked in, one thing you’ll always want to impress your friends (and eventual FPL opponents) with is your team name. Each year, you get the chance to come up with the funniest or wittiest pun, playing on a player’s name or something football-related.
That does mean, though, that you have to come up with something fresh each year, and while it’s often a fun task, it can be tough thinking of one that you know will stand the test of time across the season.
So, with that said, here are our best FPL team names for 2023/24.
Best FPL 2023/24 team names
Here’s our list, consisting of some old classics as well as some more relevant to today:
- Luke Shawshank
- Giroud Awakening
- The Wizard of Özil
- Paqueta Rice
- Gabriel Jesus Walks
- Neves Gonna Give You Up
- Alisson Wonderland
- Maddison Square Garden
- Stones Cold Steve Austin
- Tarkowsky and Hutch
- Silence of the Lahms
- Bowen Arrow
- Ødegaarden Party
- Abra Dubravka
- Lord of the Ings
- Murder on Zidane Floor
- Rice Rice Baby
- The Big Lewandowski
- Ayew Joking
- Haven’t Jota Clue
- Luke KyleWalker
- Mane McPhee
- Major League Saka
- Nkunku Chanel
- Obi-Wan Iwobi
- Fred Dead Redemption
- Cancelo Culture
- Haa HaaLand
- OverpRiced
- Ctrl Alt De Ligt
- Back of the Neto
- Neville Wears Prada
- Saka Potatoes
- Make Emile of It
- Willian Dollar Baby
- Martial Mathers
- N’Golo Kante Stop Me Now
- Mason Mount Everest
- Ederson Volleys
- Bayer Neverlusen
- Pathetico Madrid
- Kinder Mbeumo
- Deeney in a Bottle
- Donny On Der Beach
- Minority Laporte
- Citizen Kane
- Dukes of Hazard
- Backstreet Moyes
- Netflix and Chilwell
- Gangsta’s Allardyce
Obviously, there are hundreds of other possible puns and names you can come up with, and that’s not including any personal jokes you might be able to come up with.
Make sure to check through our list ahead of the FPL 2023/24 launch date.