Best Fantasy Premier League defenders 2023/24 according to AI

Choosing the best Fantasy Premier League defenders is no easy feat. Defenders are as versatile as they ever have been in the modern game. So, using the power of AI, we can give you a great idea as to the players you should consider picking for the 23/24 FPL season.

There was a time when the job of a full-back was just to defend their side of the pitch and occasionally got forward. Nowadays, it’s almost mandatory for a full-back, even called a wing-back at times, to get forward, support the attack, and even get into the box.

Dani Alves, Marcelo, David Alaba, Kyle Walker, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, are just some of the players in the last decade or so that have redefined what it means to be a full-back. You also get the special breed of center-back that loves to score a goal too. Meaning, there are plenty of points to earn from defenders if you get your selections spot on.

With all this in mind, let’s use data from FantasyFootballHub AI to help you select the best Fantasy Premier League defenders in the 2023/2024 season.

AI predicts FPL points: Top 10 Defenders

The first four weeks of Fantasy Premier League action are crucial, so these defenders will give you the best chances of success, according to AI.

Rank PLayer Price (£M) Predicted Points 1 Alexander-Arnold 8.0 19 2 Stones 5.5 18 3 Ruben Dias 5.5 17 4 Akanji 5.0 17 5 Estupinan 5.0 17 6 Gabriel 5.0 16 7 Chilwell 5.5 16 8 James 5.5 16 9 Robertson 6.5 16 10 White 5.5 16

Seeing both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson in here should shock no one. The duo have been breaking records for several seasons now with their insane goals and assists output.

Manchester City’s trio here is also well-priced, but Pep’s rotation reputation is something to be wary of. If Chelsea can click under new manager Mauricio Pochettino and bring back some of that flair and tactical nous that worked so well when he managed Tottenham, then the partnership of Chilwell and James will be fruitful — beware of injuries though.

One final player who doesn’t quite crack the top 10 but is also projected for 16 points is Newcastle’s Kieran Tripper. Seen as a pillar of the Magpies’ project and a catalyst for their success, he scored 198 points last season and could be a cheaper alternative to TAA – if Newcastle have another good season.

With all this knowledge in hand, here are many other Fantasy Premier League guides for you to check out and use to your advantage:

