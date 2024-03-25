What is the Fantasy Premier League Challenge? New FPL game & this week’s challenge

Fantasy Premier League has introduced a brand new way of playing the game, introducing the FPL Challenge to players. Here’s exactly what it is and how it works.

The FPL Challenge was teased during the March international break before finally being revealed on Monday, March 25.

Each week, fantasy managers can pick a new squad to take on a specific challenge. For example, you may have an unlimited budget to bring in all the big guns, or a more restricted budget to pick the best cheap differentials.

At the end of the week, those who participate in the challenge will be eligible to earn rewards based on their team’s performance, and then the team is completely reset for the next challenge the following gameweek.

Article continues after ad

Team building remains roughly the same, with captains earning double points and a need to pick five defenders, five midfielders, and three forwards, but instead, you basically have a wildcard each week to make the most of what’s available. Here are the key details and what this week’s challenge is.

Article continues after ad

Differences between FPL and FPL Challenge

As mentioned, much of the game is the same in FPL Challenge, but there are some glaring differences (and not just the new team each week).

One of the key differences is that you can have up to five players from the same team in FPL Challenge, meaning you can load up on assets from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal, especially when they have easy fixtures.

Article continues after ad

Another is that the deadline is when a player’s match starts, not when the first match of the weekend kicks off. This means you can make changes based on team line-ups to avoid any awkward waiting for a player to come off the bench.

Finally, league scores also reset after every gameweek so you don’t have to worry about falling behind against your opponents: you can just go ahead and beat them next week and it’s no bother!

Article continues after ad

This week’s FPL Challenge (Gameweek 30)

The first FPL Challenge is Gameweek 30’s Unlimited Budget, which needs no explanation. You will not be restricted by cost which means you can load up on the likes of Haaland, Son, Salah, De Bruyne, Saka, and more without a care in the world.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, we’ve also been given the next few gameweeks worth of challenges so we can start thinking about the opportunities down the line, too. Here’s what they are:

Gameweek 31: Forward Focus

All forwards score double points

Captained forwards get quadruple points

Gameweek 32: Red Rivalry

Liverpool & Manchester United go head-to-head and players from these teams earn double points

FPL Challenge prizes

Perhaps the most enticing part of the new FPL Challenge is the rewards that are on offer. Here’s what you can bag for good performances:

A trip to New York All managers who have joined the game and entered a team before the end of the 2023/24 season eligible to win a trip to New York City. Each Gameweek team entry is an entry to the prize draw.

Signed Premier League shirts each gameweek Unlimited Budget: Ange Postecoglou Forward Focus: Rasmus Hojlund Red Rivalry: Alexis Mac Allister



Also, the three top-scoring managers of each weekly Challenge will each receive a Premier League Nike match ball, a copy of EA Sports FC, and an FPL bundle consisting of a rucksack, T-shirt, mug, and more.

As of the time of writing, that’s everything you need to know about the FPL Challenge. Be sure to check back as we recommend the best teams for each gameweek and reveal the upcoming challenges each week.

Article continues after ad