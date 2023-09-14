Best Fantasy Premier League goalkeepers in Gameweek 5 according to AI

Choosing the best goalkeeper in FPL is key as you need to balance a good value GK that will make saves and has a penchant for clean sheets. Thanks to AI, we know which goalkeepers should excel from Gameweek 5 onwards.

While everyone spends hours analyzing players in the middle of the park and at the top end of the pitch, it’s the one pretty much confined to the 18-yard area that will have to serve as a rock to the rest of your team.

A well-chosen FPL GK won’t cost too much, but can still bring in hauls you’d expect from much more expensive players if things go their way. To make this consideration easier, we’ve turned to the higher powers of FantasyFootballHub AI to deliver its verdict on who the best goalkeepers are for Gameweek 4 in the Fantasy Premier League, following the culmination of the first three gameweeks.

AI predicts FPL Gameweek 5 points: Top 10 Goalkeepers

To give you plenty of depth and detail in this area, here are the top 10 FPL GK picks, in order, that AI believes will dominate Gameweeks 5-8 of the 23/24 season, which will come in especially handy if you’re looking to make a change at the back or even use your Wildcard already.

Rank Player Price (£m) Predicted Points 1 Thomas Kaminski 4.5 18 2 James Trafford 4.5 18 3 Ederson 5.6 18 4 Nick Pope 5.5 17 5 Emiliano Martinez 4.9 16 6 Bernd Leno 4.6 16 7 Aaron Ramsdale 5.0 16 8 Allison Becker 5.5 15 9 Robert Sanchez 4.5 15 10 Jordan Pickford 4.4 15

With Burnley and Luton getting double gameweeks in Gameweek 7, their respective goalkeepers are tipped to score the highest in the next four weeks, though should mainly be looked at as rotation or short-term options.

Ederson being a top choice is an easy one given City’s dominance and Martinez is a solid option at a slightly cheaper price point, too, with Villa strong and seemingly improving throughout the season.

