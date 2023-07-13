Best Fantasy Premier League team for 2023/24 season according to AI

An AI tool has picked out the best possible FPL team for you to start your 2023/24 campaign with, picking players it expects to score the most points in the opening few gameweeks.

With the FPL launch in early July and the Premier League season not kicking off until mid-August, there’s a lot of time to tinker with your teams and worry about making the right decisions.

Picking the best budget midfielders to help enable you to select the highest-potential premium picks, for example, can become quite stressful with so many options, while also trying to find the strongest cheap playing defenders or even some low-priced forwards that have a high ceiling.

With your 100.0 budget becoming incredibly difficult to navigate, making these decisions can be frustrating — but luckily, this AI tool has done the hard work for you.

AI picks best FPL team 2023/24

Even if you don’t want to copy the team exactly, this is a great starting point to pick some key players, with FantasyFootballHub’s AI team picker giving you the best chance at glory based on stats and key data.

Their My Team wildcard tool gives you the best 15 players based on a 5-gameweek projection, and this one is heavily decked out with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Manchester City players.

Here’s the team:

GK: Steele (BHA)

GK: Macey (LUT)

DEF: Estupiñan (BHA)

DEF: Stones (MCI)

DEF: Ake (MCI)

DEF: Baldock (SHU)

DEF: Bell (LUT)

MID: Rashford (MUN)

MID: B. Fernandes (MUN)

MID: Odegaard (ARS)

MID: Saka (ARS)

MID: Mbeumo (BRE)

FWD: Haaland (MCI)

FWD: Jesus (ARS)

FWD: Adebayo (LUT)

FantasyFootballHub This team goes hard on City, United, and Arsenal players.

Obviously, this won’t be perfect, and can only use the data available to it to make the best prediction. For example, many are opting for West Ham’s Alphonse Areola (4.0) as their bench goalkeeper of choice, due to the possibility of him becoming first-choice over Fabianski (4.5) this season. Meanwhile, Steele could make way for Verbruggen (4.5) who Brighton have just bought.

Similarly, you might not want a player like Adebayo to be sat on the bench while costing 5.0, so you might opt for a 4.5 budget forward to either hold 0.5 to allow for moves, or to re-allocate in the team somewhere.

There are many players in here that are already very much part of the template team that is starting to form ahead of Gameweek 1, with the likes of Haaland, Saka, and Rashford or Bruno Fernandes seemingly essential. But beyond that, this AI team could be helpful in picking the team around them.