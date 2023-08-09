Best Fantasy Premier League forwards 2023/24 according to AI

The Fantasy Premier League season is finally here with top-tier football action kicking off on Friday, August 11. If you’re still struggling to decide which forwards to pair alongside Erling Haaland, then this AI predictor has projected which players are going to be the highest FPL scorers at the start of the 2023/24 season.

By now, a clear template has formed and a number of players are deemed ‘essential.’ After you’ve picked out the best premium FPL options for your team, you need to start looking at certain picks that can differentiate you from your opponents.

With a number of popular options across the defense, midfield, and attack, it’s hard to know who you should pick.

Luckily, the FantasyFootballHub AI has done the hard work for you.

AI predicts FPL points: Top 10 Forwards

Here’s who the FFH AI has predicted to be the highest points scorers in the opening four gameweeks of the 2023/24 Premier League season:

Rank Player Price (£m) Predicted Points 1 Erling Haaland 14 34 2 Harry Kane 12.5 26 3 Ollie Watkins 8 20 4 Nicolas Jackson 7 19 5 Callum Wilson 8 19 6 Darwin Nuñez 7.5 17 7 Alexander Isak 7.5 17 8 Yoane Wissa 6 16 9 Dominic Solanke 6.5 16 10 Cody Gakpo 7.5 15

While names like Haaland and Kane are obvious, it’s definitely interesting to see the AI predict the likes of Chelsea newcomer Nicolas Jackson, Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo among the highest.

There are a number of other players who are predicted to match Gakpo’s output in GW 1-4, too, with the likes of Brighton’s Joao Pedro (5.5) and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (6.0) also expected to hit the 15 mark in the opening weeks of this FPL season.

Be sure to check out all of our FPL guides so you can stay ahead of the competition this season:

