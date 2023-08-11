What is Free Hit in Fantasy Premier League & how to use it

Your ‘chips’ in Fantasy Premier League can be absolute season-changers, helping you fly up the rankings if you use them well, or an abysmal drop in form if you don’t. One of the most important is the Free Hit, but what exactly is it and how do you use it?

The Fantasy Premier League Free Hit grants you the freedom to change your team completely — but only for the next Gameweek.

It can be huge when it comes to planning around Blank and Double Gameweeks, or even just when trying to navigate difficult fixtures, so making sure you use this one-use chip well is paramount to your team’s success.

So here’s everything you need to know about the FPL Free Hit.

What is Free Hit in FPL?

As mentioned, the Free Hit lets you completely change your FPL team for one Gameweek. This means you can bring in any players you want, providing the final squad fits within your budget, with an unlimited number of transfers.

The key feature, though, is that your squad reverts back to your previous team at the end of the Gameweek. So, it lets you take a punt on certain players or cover for certain issues, without having to use Free Transfers or your Wildcard.

If you’re trying to operate around certain Blank or Double Gameweeks, or feel that certain fixtures are simply too good to pass up, it may be worth considering using your Free Hit.

How to use your FPL Free Hit

Fantasy Premier League Make sure the Free Hit tab is ‘Active’ if you’re using it.

Using your Free Hit in Fantasy Premier League is incredibly easy. All you have to do is select the ‘Free Hit’ button while making your transfers. You can find it under your player selections on the Transfers page.

Our recommendation would always be to use it during a Blank or double Gameweeks to take full advantage of the fixtures on offer, especially if key players from top clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal are blanking or doubling.

Another recommendation would be to go as cheap as possible on your bench. If you’ve planned it out well, you should have an extremely strong starting XI, which might mean making sacrifices on your bench. As it’s only for one Gameweek, this shouldn’t be too detrimental to the team, if at all.

Be warned, though: you can only use the Free Hit one time throughout the season, so if you waste it, it’s gone. This makes planning ahead for your team more important than ever.

