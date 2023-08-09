Best Fantasy Premier League midfielders 2023/24 according to AI

Midfielders are perhaps the most essential components of a good FPL team, with the likes of Salah, De Bruyne, and Marcus Rashford earning huge fantasy hauls. But who are the best picks? Luckily, this AI has picked out the very best FPL midfielders for the 2023/24 season.

Most players this season will be using a 352 formation in FPL, with a midfield stacked full of talent.

Even in a 343, there are some high-value options that can seriously pack a punch and see you fly up your mini-leagues.

Article continues after ad

But, making informed decisions at the start of the season is incredibly important, and could be the difference between winning and losing. That’s where the AI steps in.

AI predicts FPL points: Top 10 Midfielders

Here’s who the FantasyFootballHub AI has predicted to be the highest points scorers in the opening four gameweeks of the 2023/24 Premier League season:

Rank Player Price (£m) Predicted Points 1 Mohamed Salah 12.5 25 2 Marcus Rashford 9.0 24 3 Bruno Fernandes 8.5 24 4 Kevin De Bruyne 10.5 22 5 Bukayo Saka 8.5 22 6 Martin Ødegaard 8.5 21 7 Kaoru Mitoma 6.5 20 8 Heung-min Son 9.0 20 9 Gabriel Martinelli 8.0 20 10 James Maddison 7.5 19

You can also find out which forwards the AI thinks will succeed most in GW 1-4 to complement your midfield picks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nobody will be surprised to see the likes of Mo Salah, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Bukayo Saka among the top names.

Article continues after ad

Mitoma has high expectations after a great season for Brighton, as does new Tottenham signing James Maddison, who has been a fantastic FPL asset in recent seasons.

If you’re interested in keeping up with the very best Fantasy Premier League tips this season, check out our other guides here:

Best FPL tips this Gameweek | Top 3 must-have FPL players from each team | Best budget defenders | Best budget midfielders | Best cheap forwards | Best FPL team names | Best FPL team according to AI | Best premium FPL players ranked | All FPL position changes this season | Best promoted players | Best underpriced players | Best new signings for FPL | Top FPL trap players to avoid