Best underpriced players in Fantasy Premier League: Top 6 FPL bargains for 2023/24

Targeting underpriced players who turn out to be bargains is typically the best way to jump your leagues in FPL. So, here are six players who are underpriced in Fantasy Premier League this season.

Each year, when the FPL price reveals come around, managers across the globe start laying out their plan for the season ahead.

Many still try and make the threemium – a team with three premium players – work right away by getting in the likes of Haaland, Kane, and Salah. Though, these aren’t going to help you leapfrog friends and rivals in mini-leagues.

That’s where differentials come into play. So, we’ve got six players who probably should be priced a little higher than they are in Fantasy Premier League that should give you a big helping hand this season.

Best undervalued players in FPL 2023

Robert Sanchez – 4.5m, Brighton & Hove Albion/Chelsea

Dexerto/Premier League Sanchez’ pending move to Chelsea plays a big role in his being underpriced.

Sanchez lost his number-one spot to Jason Steele last season as Roberto De Zerbi took over at Brighton, but he’s set for a move to Chelsea that launch him into a bounce-back season.

Joining the Blues, Sanchez should be the number one choice for Mauricio Pochettino’s men – and the Argentine boss prides himself on being resolute in defence. Add him to a reshaped back line and a team that doesn’t have any European commitments, and Sanchez should be a snip at 4.5m.

James Tarkowski – 4.5m, Everton

Dexerto/Premier League Tarkowski is a sensible pick if you’re looking for clean sheets and a set piece threat.

Tarkowski proved to be a popular pick at the backend of last season under new Everton boss Sean Dyche, and he is, once again, underpriced going into this season.

While the Toffees may not be vaulting up the table anytime soon, Tarkowksi is a reliable option who rarely misses games and will be a key part of any success. He’s a regular 100-point score in FPL and should eclipse that mark this season again.

Youri Tielemans – 6.0m, Aston Villa

Dexerto/Premier League Tielemans is going under the radar in FPL following his move to Villa.

The Belgian midfielder joins Aston Villa after being relegated with Leicester City last term, but the Villains are on the rise under Unai Emery.

Tielemans is one of their big summer transfers and will be a vital part of their midfield. Sure, he had a down year last year, only scoring 82 points, but he’s typically scored at least 110 points each year in FPL. Sure, he has European football commitments with Villa which should see some rotation, but he’s a snip at 6.0m.

Harvey Barnes – 6.5m, Newcastle

Dexerto/Premier League Barnes is a reliable scorer in FPL and a bargain this year.

Joining Tielemans on this list is another former Leicester City man – Harvey Barnes. The winger has joined Newcastle United this summer for big money and feels far too undervalued at 6.5m.

Over the last five seasons in the Prem, Barnes has contributed to at least 12 goals in combined goals and assists, with last season being his best goalscoring season so far with 13 goals. He’s a regular 130-point scorer in FPL and should easily match that again.

Though, there is a slight cause for concern with Newcastle being in the Champions League given Eddie Howe’s teams have a tendency to run out of steam toward the end of the season.

Bukayo Saka – 8.5m, Arsenal

Dexerto/Premier League Saka should be at 10m in FPL, but he’s not. So, pick him up.

At 8.5m, Saka isn’t your standard bargain bin and undervalued player, but he is definitely underpriced for his output following last season. The England forward bagged 14 goals and 11 assists last term, scoring over 200 points in FPL.

He was the second-best Arsenal scorer behind Martin Odegaard, but there are questions around his role given Kai Havertz has joined.

That production should have meant he was in the De Bruyne and Salah bracket of being worth at least 10m, but that hasn’t happened for Saka. With Gabriel Jesus injured to start the season, plenty will be asked of the 21-year-old as the Gunners have a favorable few fixtures.

Florian Balogun – 4.5m, Arsenal

Dexerto/Premier League Balogun is a bit boom or bust, but he could pay off big time.

If you’re looking to address the Jesus injury in a completely different way, you could always go with Balogun. At 4.5m, FPL isn’t backing the American forward to replicate his 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season, but he will get his chances.

The big questions around Balogun pertain to if he’ll stay at Arsenal and, if he does, how many chances will he get compared to Eddie Nketiah? His price offers flexibility but is sneaking into boom or bust territory. One to keep an eye on.

We’ll update this list if any other eye-catching underpriced players crop up too. So, check back for more.

