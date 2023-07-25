Top 3 must-have Fantasy Premier League players from each team for 2023/24 season

With a strict limit of 3 players from one team in Fantasy Premier League, sometimes it can be hard to decide who to prioritize, especially for bigger teams guaranteed to bag points. Whether you’re looking for big hitters or differential gems, here are the top 3 FPL picks from each team for this season.

Some teams can offer vastly different things in FPL. For example, with City and Liverpool you have high expectations of attacking returns, even from defensive assets.

On the other end, newly-promoted teams like Burnley and Luton Town could be clubs to look at if you need a differential pick or low-cost enabler to bolster your bench.

Here are our suggestions for all 20 teams

Contents

Best FPL players from each team

Best Arsenal FPL players

Premier League Saka is the standout player for Arsenal this season.

Bukayo Saka (MID, 8.5)

Gabriel (DEF, 5.0)

G. Jesus (FWD, 8.0)

A triple-up on Arsenal players feels essential at the start of the 2023/24 FPL season, with great fixtures alongside a team that looks like it should fight even harder to win the title. These are three of the most-owned Arsenal players, and that’s for good reason, offering both great attacking threat as well as defensive fortitude — not to mention Gabriel having the second-highest xG (expected goals) of any defender last season, behind only Fabian Schär.

Best Aston Villa FPL players

Ollie Watkins (FWD, 8.0)

Matty Cash (DEF, 4.5)

Pau Torres (DEF, 4.5)

Aston Villa had a great 2022/23 season and are looking to continue that in 2023/24. Ollie Watkins is the obvious pick from Aston Villa, capable of putting goals away as well as anyone, as long as the service is there. New recruit Pau Torres is expected to be a guaranteed starter, so he’s a solid pick at 4.5, while Cash is expected to hold down the starting spot as Aston Villa’s right back, offering some attacking value down the wings.

Best Bournemouth FPL players

Dominic Solanke (FWD, 6.5)

Philip Billing (MID, 5.5)

Justin Kluivert (MID, 5.0)

Bournemouth aren’t one of the top teams to look at for FPL recruits, but there could be some hidden gems in the squad depending on your formation and the other options you choose. Dominic Solanke is the team’s star striker, but both Billing and Kluivert have shown some attacking prowess in pre-season, so they’re well worth keeping an eye on.

Best Brentford FPL players

Bryan Mbeumo (MID, 6.5)

Yoane Wissa (FWD, 6.0)

Rico Henry (DEF, 4.5)

Brentford are a very interesting team this season with some low-priced assets that could prove increasingly helpful. Bryan Mbeumo is expected to play even more advanced and be on penalties in the absence of Ivan Toney, while Yoane Wissa has flown under the radar as a more-than-capable striker. Rico Henry, on the defensive end, ranked just outside the top 10 for xGI last season, slightly behind Virgil van Dijk and Luke Shaw.

Best Brighton FPL players

Premier League Mitoma’s 2022/23 was a delight for FPL players.

Kaoru Mitoma (MID, 6.5)

Pervis Estupiñan (DEF, 5.0)

Solly March (MID, 6.5)

Brighton are another team with a number of interesting assets, including Evan Ferguson (FWD, 6.0), Julio Enciso (MID, 5.5), and Joao Pedro (FWD, 5.5), who weren’t included in this list. That said, Mitoma and Estupiñan feel like by far the best options for Brighton this season given their performances in the last, and having not had huge price increases. March is a great differential pick who actually outscored Mitoma last season.

Best Burnley FPL players

Josh Brownhill (MID, 5.0)

Conor Roberts (DEF, 4.5)

Jordan Beyer (DEF, 4.0)

Picking the best players from the newly-promoted sides can be quite a task, and it usually boils down to finding cheap players that are likely to get 90 minutes each week, much like Jordan Beyer and Conor Roberts are expected to. Josh Brownhill, while formerly a more defensive midfielder for Burnley, was a lot more box-to-box in the 2022/23 season, racking up 7 goals and 8 assists while playing the full 90 almost every week.

Best Crystal Palace FPL players

Eberechi Eze (MID, 6.5)

Sam Johnstone (GK, 4.5)

March Guehi (DEF, 4.5)

Palace are in a weird spot this season and it’s difficult to ascertain where exactly they end up in the league. That said, they do have some clear standouts. Eze feels like a good option at 6.5, though you’ll have to pick him over someone like Mbeumo or Mitoma to do so. One of the better picks is actually goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who finished last season as their main man between the sticks, while Guehi is also a guaranteed starter at a nice price point.

Best Chelsea FPL players

Reece James (DEF, 5.5)

Raheem Sterling (MID, 7.0)

Christopher Nkunku (FWD, 7.5)

Chelsea are in an unusual spot this season, and it’s hard to recommend any of their assets with any certainty. That said, Reece James when playing at his best is an FPL phenom, while Raheem Sterling has shown over the years that he’s capable of getting involved in goals across the entire season, so could be worth a punt at 7.0. We also recommend Nkunku, one of their latest signings, if you’re looking to save money on the more common pick of Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus (8.0).

Best Everton FPL players

Premier League Calvert-Lewin has huge potential if he stays fit.

Jordan Pickford (GK, 4.5)

Dwight McNeil (MID, 5.5)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (FWD, 6.0)

Everton aren’t the most exciting team for FPL players, and it feels like anyone from the blue side of Liverpool is a big punt. Pickford is a decent option at the back due to the potential for saves, as well as having a decent run to start the season. Dwight McNeil was Everton’s leading point scorer last season, while Calvert-Lewin — if he can stay out of the doctor’s office — has proven ability as a top Premier League striker. At 6.0, he could be a huge steal if he manages to keep fit.

Best Fulham FPL players

Bernd Leno (GK, 4.5)

Aleksandar Mitrovic (FWD, 7.5)

Willian (MID, 5.5)

There doesn’t seem to be a standout cheap player in the Fulham side in the same vein as Andreas Pereira from last season, so you have to look for alternative picks if you want a Fulham player in GW1. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian are expected to be the main names involved on the goalscoring front (depending on Mitrovic staying in West London). Meanwhile, Bernd Leno is a solid choice at the back for your 4.5 goalkeeper.

Best Liverpool FPL players

Mohamed Salah (MID, 12.5)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (DEF, 8.0)

Alisson Becker (GK, 5.5)

Liverpool have some incredible assets on the attacking side of the pitch, but there doesn’t seem to be a clearly established front three right now, with only Salah guaranteed to be featured. Others, like Diogo Jota (MID, 8.0), Luis Diaz (MID, 7.5), Darwin (FWD, 7.5), and Cody Gakpo (FWD, 7.5), have huge upside, but not the guaranteed minutes. That’s why it’s better to look back at Trent and Alisson Becker, who — besides Trent’s great offensive output — should have a more defensively sound season.

Best Luton FPL players

Amari’i Bell (DEF, 4.0)

Marvelous Nakamba (MID, 4.5)

Carlton Morris (FWD, 5.5)

Much like Burnley, looking at Luton is defined by finding cheap wins. Bell and Nakamba are perfect enablers at the lowest price point in their positions, if you need to save some cash to pick up the best premium FPL players. Carlton Morris was their top scorer in the Championship in 22/23, and this could prove huge if you need to downsize your forwards budget in the season.

Best Manchester City FPL players

Premier League Stones’ new role could see him far more involved in the attacking phase of the game.

Erling Haaland (FWD, 14.0)

John Stones (DEF, 5.5)

Phil Foden (MID, 7.5)

It’s hard to go wrong with any Manchester City starter, but Pep Roulette is always a huge fear for FPL players. Erling Haaland needs no explanation. John Stones, playing a more advanced role now than a traditional centre-back, has proven his goal prowess in pre-season, and could prove huge for goal involvements this season. Finally, with Mahrez and Gundogan gone, Foden should be able to pick up more minutes this season and be less of a victim of Pep Roulette, and he could prove a huge win at 7.5.

Best Manchester United FPL players

Bruno Fernandes (MID, 8.5)

Marcus Rashford (MID, 9.0)

Luke Shaw (DEF, 5.5)

Manchester United have a solid start and some good attacking options in FPL. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford feels like as safe a double-up you can get in midfield, especially if United sign a proper striker this season. Finally, some players are opting for Andre Onana (GK, 5.0) over Luke Shaw, but his attacking potential and bonus points hauls make the extra 0.5 feel worthwhile for getting into their defense.

Best Newcastle FPL players

Sven Botman (DEF, 4.5)

Callum Wilson (FWD, 8.0)

Miguel Almiron (MID, 6.5)

Some might question not having Kieran Trippier (DEF, 6.5) on this list, but with Newcastle’s opening fixtures, he feels a bit too pricey to jump on. That’s why Sven Botman feels a much safer pick at just 4.5. On the attacking end of the pitch, Callum Wilson should be the main man at number 9, while Miguel Almiron could be a nice differential if he manages to hold down a place in the starting XI.

Best Nottingham Forest FPL players

Morgan Gibbs-White (MID, 6.0)

Taiwo Awoniyi (FWD, 6.5)

Serge Aurier (DEF, 4.5)

Forest aren’t a hugely exciting team, but they do have players that could prove to be decent FPL assets if things go right for them. Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi both had good seasons, especially Gibbs-White picking up great form towards the end. Perhaps a rogue choice, but Serge Aurier has the potential to be a good attacking asset from the back end of the pitch — he just has to actually start converting and making his runs down the wing work.

Best Sheffield United FPL players

Anel Ahmedhodžić (DEF, 4.5)

Sander Berge (MID, 5.0)

Iliman Ndiaye (FWD, 5.5)

Much like Burnley and Luton, the entire point here is finding cheap players that play, though we would recommend these players perhaps less than their counterparts from the other promoted sides. Ahmedhodžić should continue to be a regular, while Berge is somewhat of a goal threat. Ndiaye was Sheffield’s top scorer, though time will tell whether that translates to the Premier League.

Best Tottenham FPL players

Premier League Son could see a resurgence this year.

Harry Kane (FWD, 12.5)

Heung-Min Son (MID, 9.0)

Pedro Porro (DEF, 5.0)

Harry Kane is an obvious choice here and will almost definitely be one of the top scorers in FPL, regardless of the team around him — his price is the only thing stopping some players from taking a punt on him. Heung-Min Son could prove a steal at 9.0, if he finds the form of seasons past (especially now he’s playing without injury), while Pedro Porro is a super-advanced full-back that could have huge offensive upside.

Best West Ham FPL players

Jarrod Bowen (MID, 7.0)

Divin Mubama (FWD, 4.5)

Alphonse Areola (GK, 4.0)

West Ham is the type of team you can afford to pick out differentials from. Jarrod Bowen could be their key attacking outlet this season if his preseason form continues. Areola looks set to take the number one spot from Fabianski (GK, 4.5) and it’s really now or never for him to take over. Meanwhile, Divin Mubama could be an absolute steal as a 4.5 enabler if West Ham lose even one of Michail Antonio (FWD, 6.0) or Gianluca Scamacca (FWD, 6.0), both of whom are linked with moves away, as he’s been playing a lot and scoring well in preseason.

Best Wolves FPL players

Daniel Podence (MID, 5.5)

Rayan Ait-Nouri (DEF, 4.5)

Craig Dawson (DEF, 4.5)

Wolves are by no means an exciting team, but there are some points of interest there. Craig Dawson should be good for 90 minutes each week, as should Daniel Podence, who has plenty of attacking threat. Rayan Ait-Nouri is more of a punt but at 4.5, he’s got one of the best xGs of any Wolves defender, making him a very valid bench option.

Those are some of our picks for the best players from each team, though there are obviously a lot of options besides those suggested.

