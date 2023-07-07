Top 6 best budget midfielders in Fantasy Premier League 2023/24

Finding good budget options can be the difference maker between a good season and a great season in Fantasy Premier League. Here, we look at some of the best bargain midfielders in FPL for the 2023/24 season.

Every year, there are a number of players in each position that turn out to be real bargain gems. In 2022/23, Brighton’s Karou Mitoma, for example, was a great price at 5.5m and one of their most efficient players in the opposition half, earning huge points.

There are also some great budget FPL defenders each year, such as Aaron Wan Bissaka’s 2018/19 season or Pervis Estupiñan last year.

One part of the pitch where points can really rack up though is from midfielders, especially if they play more as wingers or forwards and are often grabbing goals and assists. The question now, though, is which budget midfielders are likely to stand out this year? Looking at the options in the 4.5-6m bracket, here are our favorites.

Best cheap midfielders FPL 2023/24

Julio Enciso (5.5, Brighton)

Premier League Julio Enciso could have a breakout season for Brighton.

Enciso started to pick up more minutes towards the tail end of the 2022/23 season and showcased his abilities brilliantly, earmarking himself as one to watch for the future.

He made most of his appearances off the bench but his minutes really picked up towards the end of the season, racking up 4 goals and 2 assists in the final 12 weeks, despite rarely getting more than an hour of game time. Expect that to develop more in 2023/24.

Jacob Ramsey (6.0, Aston Villa)

Aston Villa are a team that are trending up off the back of a fantastic 2022/23 campaign, and 22-year-old Jacob Ramsey has the opportunity to really fly.

With 6 goals and 8 assists last year, Ramsey is typically a centre midfielder, though found himself deployed on the wings more often than not as the season progressed, and could find himself racking up more goal involvements with Ollie Watkins too.

Carney Chukwuemeka (4.5, Chelsea)

More of a punt than some of the other names on this list, Chukwuemeka could hold significant value depending on how Chelsea’s transfer window goes.

With the loss of Mason Mount to Manchester United, and several stints in the first team last year, there’s an opportunity for Chukwuemeka to become a regular name on the teamsheet for Chelsea. At just 4.5m, a regular starter for a club that should be fighting for European spots is hard to come by.

Brennan Johnson (6.0, Nottingham Forest)

Premier League Brennan Johnson could have huge upside if he gets the Brentford move.

Johnson had a good 2022/23 campaign, but the value in the young star could be in his potential move to Brentford, who have already had one bid rejected for the Welshman.

He can slot in anywhere in the front four and was utilized across the front line by Forest last season, and a move to Brentford, who will be without Toney for much of the season, could see him play an advanced and vital role in getting the goals in for the West London team, should he end up there.

Saïd Benrahma (6.0, West Ham)

Benrahma has struggled to become a guaranteed starter under David Moyes, but it’s impossible to deny that when he has played, he’s always made an impact, both in the Premier League and in their Europa League Conference winning campaign.

There’s a basic expectation that West Ham can’t perform worse in the league this year than they did last year, and if they do find themselves fighting in the top half of the table, a player like Benrahma could be the key for them.

Noni Madueke (5.5, Chelsea)

Madueke is a player who has flown under the radar for Chelsea but, assuming they aren’t as bad this season as they were last season, could prove to be a great FPL pick at just 5.5.

He became a regular starter at the end of the 2022/23 season, earning himself 1 goal from 11 starts while being deployed on the right wing. Now, though, Chelsea have brought in Nkunku and Jackson, and if he gets to play alongside them, Madueke’s sprints into the box and chances created may finally have some real talent putting the opportunities away.

Betting on budget midfielders always feels like you’re taking a punt, and for many, the safer options like Josh Brownhill (5.0, Burnley) or Sander Berge (5.0, Sheffield) might make more sense to keep points ticking over from the bench, especially as some of the best FPL picks from newly-promoted teams.

There’s no doubt this will change over the preseason period and even into the season, so make sure you check back to see if there are any names you’ve been missing.