Fantasy Premier League tips 2023/24: Best GW1 team, differentials, key injuries, more

The Fantasy Premier League season is a long one, and you need to be engaged the entire way through to stand any chance of winning your mini-leagues. This page will give you all the information you need each week, from the best AI FPL team, to top differentials, key injuries, and bans that might affect your team. Here are our best tips ahead of Gameweek 1.

Getting a strong start in Fantasy Premier League isn’t going to be the be-all and end-all for your overall rank by the end of the season, but a good start definitely means you’ll be in a far better position, especially as under-performing FPL players attempt to play catch up.

In these opening few weeks, you want to play it fairly safe and only take risks that make sense — if at all.

But you also want to be as informed as possible to be on top of all of the possibilities for your team and help you plan ahead — that’s where our best FPL tips come in. Here, we’ve gone through everything you need to know for Gameweek 1, but it’ll be updated at the start of every single Gameweek so you can see the best teams, differentials, who to buy and sell, and more.

Contents

Best AI FPL team — Gameweek 1

According to FantasyFootballHub’s handy AI team generator, the best team to start your FPL campaign with this season features a number of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United assets.

It utilises the very meta 3-5-2 formation that appears to be the go-to for most FPL players this season, with a strong midfield. Here’s what AI selects as the best GW1 team:

FantasyFootballHub The best FPL team for GW1 according to FantasyFootballHub’s AI.

Of course, this may continue changing in the lead-up to kick-off on August 11, as more players get injured as is becoming increasingly common among the popular forwards.

Best differentials for FPL GW1

A good differential pick can see you flying up the FPL rankings, with low-owned players securing huge hauls to get the better of your mini-league opponents. For example, Isak became a very popular pick at the tail end of 2022/23 — but it was his teammate Callum Wilson who was scoring all the points.

Here are some of our picks for the best differentials for Gameweek 1, with all ownership details correct at the time of writing:

Sam Johnstone (4.5, GK) Ownership: 1.5%

Rúben Dias (5.5, DEF) Ownership: 7.3%

Pedro Porro (5.0, DEF) Ownership: 3.1%

Moussa Diaby (6.5, MID) Ownership 6.6%

Heung-min Son (9.0, MID) Ownership: 4.6%

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (6.0, FWD) Ownership: 2.4%



Key injuries or bans in Gameweek 1

Injuries and bans have scarpered many a good FPL plan over the years, and the start of the 2023/24 season is no different. A number of popular picks, especially forwards, have been injured in pre-season, and it’s affecting a number of teams. Here are the key injuries so far and their % chance of playing or expected return date, according to the FPL website:

*Please note that this isn’t all injuries or bans but simply a large portion of the FPL assets who are unavailable

Fabian Schar (75%)

Rico Henry (75%)

James Tarkowski (75%)

Tyrick Mitchell (75%)

Nathan Ake (75%)

Alex Moreno (Sep 3)

Seamus Coleman (Unknown return)

Tyrell Malacia (25%)

Benoît Badiashile (Unknown return)

Wesley Fofana (Unknown return)

Bryan Mbeumo (75%)

João Palhinha Gonçalves (25%)

Joe Willock (25%)

Jacob Ramsey (Sep 16)

Dwight McNeil (Unknown return)

Arnaut Danjuma (50%)

Michael Olise (25%)

Gabriel Jesus (25%)

Christopher Nkunku (Unknown return)

Antoine Semenyo (25%)

Rasmus Højlund (25%)

Anthony Martial (25%)

Ivan Toney (Jan 17)

Be sure to check back for Gameweek 2 as we look at the best updated AI FPL team as well as which players you should be looking to buy or sell, an updated injury list, and more top differentials. If you’re still looking for inspiration, make sure you check out our other FPL guides, too:

